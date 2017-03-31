Canes sign Foegele to entry-level contract

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Friday they have agreed to terms with left wing Warren Foegele on a three-year, entry-level contract.
The deal will pay Foegele $650,000 on the NHL level in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and $700,000 in 2019-20. He will be paid $70,000 per season on the American Hockey League level, and receives a signing bonus of $240,000.
“Warren had an impressive rookies’ camp last September,” general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. “He has continues to improve his overall game and should help Erie challenge for a championship this spring.”
Foegele, 20, established Ontario Hockey League (OHL) career highs in goals (27), assists (36) and points (63) this season, splitting the year between Kingston and Erie. The Markham, Ont., native was acquired by the Otters on Jan. 2 and has 16 goals and 16 assists in 33 games for first-place Erie.
His combined 27 goals ranked third among Otters skaters for the season. Foegele had two goals and four assists in Erie’s four-game sweep of Sarnia in the first round of the 2017 OHL playoffs.
The Hurricanes’ third-round selection, 67th overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft, Foegele played 39 collegiate games at New Hampshire before joining the OHL, and was a teammate of Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce with the Wildcats in 2014-15.
