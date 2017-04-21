Canes sign Dahlbeck, solve needs

The Carolina Hurricanes solved a couple of needs Friday by signing defenseman Klas Dahlbeck to a one-year contract that will pay him $850,000 for the 2017-18 season.
Dahlbeck, 25, played in 43 games with the Hurricanes in 2016-17, scoring two goals and earning four assists while averaging 13:53 of ice time per game. The Swede, used mostly in the third defensive pairing, also gave the Canes physical play when needed.
Dahlbeck can help protect the Canes in the NHL expansion draft that will stock the roster for the Vegas Golden Knights, who begin play next season. Dahlbeck can be a defenseman exposed to the draft by the Canes, having played a total of 114 NHL games the past two seasons with Arizona and Carolina.
If he is exposed to the draft, as expected, and not selected, Dahlbeck will report to preseason training camp to compete for a spot on the Canes roster.
