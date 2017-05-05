Carolina Hurricanes

May 05, 2017 9:38 PM

Canes, goalie Scott Darling agree to 4-year, $16.6M deal

From staff and wire reports

RALEIGH

The Carolina Hurricanes and goaltender Scott Darling have agreed to a four-year contract worth $16.6 million.

The deal was announced Friday night, one week after the Hurricanes acquired Darling in a trade with Chicago, and will pay him an average of $4.15 million per season.

The 28-year-old Darling (6’6”, 232 lbs.) was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent July 1, but Carolina general manager Ron Francis says the goalie "believes in what we are trying to do here and we are thrilled that he is committing to the Hurricanes and Raleigh."

Darling, 28, was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on April 29 in exchange for Ottawa’s third-round selection in the 2017 NHL Draft. Born in Newport News, VA, but raised in Lamont, IL.

Darling had a career-best 18 wins with a 2.38 goals-against average in 32 games, helping the Blackhawks post the best record in the Western Conference. His .924 save percentage tied for fourth among goalies with more than 25 starts.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Checkers' Fleury improves in first pro season

Checkers' Fleury improves in first pro season 1:39

Checkers' Fleury improves in first pro season
Checkers' Saarela makes instant impact 2:26

Checkers' Saarela makes instant impact
Canes look to improve OT and shootouts in off season; praise character of Bryan Bickell 10:02

Canes look to improve OT and shootouts in off season; praise character of Bryan Bickell

View More Video

Sports Videos