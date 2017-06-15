Canes’ Vellucci to coach AHL’s Charlotte Checkers

The Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday announced the team has hired Mike Vellucci as the head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.
Vellucci, in his fourth season as assistant general manager for the Hurricanes, will also continue to serve in that role.
“Mike has more than 20 years of coaching experience, including more than 800 games as a head coach in the Ontario League,” Canes general manager Ron Francis said a statement. “He is excited to get back behind the bench and we appreciate his willingness to take on this additional responsibility.”
Vellucci, 50, joined the Hurricanes in April 2014 after 14 seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Plymouth Whalers, serving as head coach and general manager for the majority of that time. He led Plymouth to a 468-322-36 record during his time in the OHL, and he was the first American to win the Matt Leyden Trophy as OHL coach of the year after the Whalers captured the OHL championship in 2006-07. He was also named the OHL’s Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year in 2012-13.
Comments