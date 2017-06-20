adidas unveils new Carolina Hurricanes jersey

The NHL and adidas Tuesday unveiled the new ADIZERO Authentic NHL jerseys for the Carolina Hurricanes and the 30 other teams, which will make their on-ice debut with the 2017-18 season.
adidas/NHL
Canes Now

Defenseman Haydn Fleury, a first-round draft pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2014, discusses his first professional season with the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL and how he has improved. The Checkers are in the AHL's Calder Cup playoffs.

Carolina Hurricanes

Video: Finnish forward Aleksi Saarela joined the Charlotte Checkers, the Carolina Hurricanes' AHL affiliate, last month after playing in Finland and has made an instant impact with his scoring. The Checkers are in the AHL playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Carolina Hurricanes

Video: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jeff Skinner discusses the last home game April 8, 2017 against St. Louis, the team's season, his 35-goal season, the inspiration of Bryan Bickell and what kept the Canes out of the playoffs again.

Carolina Hurricanes

Video: The Carolina Hurricanes Bryan Bickel reflects on his last home game after playing against the St. Louis Blues in an NHL hockey game at PNC Arena in Raleigh Saturday night. Bickell recently announced his retirement; he was diagnosed with MS last year and missed most of the season.