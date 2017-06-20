adidas unveils new Carolina Hurricanes jersey

Goalie Scott Darling, recently signed by the Carolina Hurricanes to a four-year, $16.6 million contract, makes his first appearance at PNC Arena and fields media questions on May 10, 2017. Darling is expected to be the Canes. No. 1 goalie next season.
Defenseman Haydn Fleury, a first-round draft pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2014, discusses his first professional season with the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL and how he has improved. The Checkers are in the AHL's Calder Cup playoffs.
Video: Finnish forward Aleksi Saarela joined the Charlotte Checkers, the Carolina Hurricanes' AHL affiliate, last month after playing in Finland and has made an instant impact with his scoring. The Checkers are in the AHL playoffs for the first time since 2013.
Video: The Carolina Hurricanes Justin Faulk says the team needs to be more consistent to make the playoffs next year as he talks to reporters at PNC Arena Monday during the team's final availability of the season.
Video: The Carolina Hurricanes Bryan Bickell talks to reporters at the final player availability of the season at PNC Arena Monday. Bickell is retiring after being diagnosed with MS near the beginning of the season. He scored in a shootout in the team's final game of the season, a win over the Philadelphia Flyers Sunday.
Video: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jeff Skinner discusses the last home game April 8, 2017 against St. Louis, the team's season, his 35-goal season, the inspiration of Bryan Bickell and what kept the Canes out of the playoffs again.
Video: The Carolina Hurricanes Bryan Bickel reflects on his last home game after playing against the St. Louis Blues in an NHL hockey game at PNC Arena in Raleigh Saturday night. Bickell recently announced his retirement; he was diagnosed with MS last year and missed most of the season.