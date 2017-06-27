Brown signs one-year contract with Canes

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday they have signed forward Patrick Brown to a one-year, two-way contract.
The deal will pay Brown, who would have been an unrestricted free agent on July 1, $650,000 at the NHL level or $160,000 at the American Hockey League level, with a guarantee of $190,000.
Brown, 25, completed his third professional season in 2016-17, finishing with 12 goals and 16 assists (28 with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers. Brown also played 14 games with the Hurricanes last season, averaging 9:42 of ice time per game.
In 196 career AHL regular-season games with Charlotte, Brown has scored 27 goals and earned 36 assists. He has played 28 career NHL games with Carolina, scoring one goal and earning one assist.
Comments