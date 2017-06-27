Carolina Hurricanes

June 27, 2017 10:16 AM

Brown signs one-year contract with Canes

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday they have signed forward Patrick Brown to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal will pay Brown, who would have been an unrestricted free agent on July 1, $650,000 at the NHL level or $160,000 at the American Hockey League level, with a guarantee of $190,000.

Brown, 25, completed his third professional season in 2016-17, finishing with 12 goals and 16 assists (28 with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers. Brown also played 14 games with the Hurricanes last season, averaging 9:42 of ice time per game.

In 196 career AHL regular-season games with Charlotte, Brown has scored 27 goals and earned 36 assists. He has played 28 career NHL games with Carolina, scoring one goal and earning one assist.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricanes take Martin Necas with 12th pick of NHL Draft

Hurricanes take Martin Necas with 12th pick of NHL Draft 2:34

Hurricanes take Martin Necas with 12th pick of NHL Draft
Adidas unveils new Carolina Hurricanes jersey 0:15

Adidas unveils new Carolina Hurricanes jersey
Hurricanes' goalie Scott Darling: 10:22

Hurricanes' goalie Scott Darling: "I'm ready for the challenge"

View More Video

Sports Videos