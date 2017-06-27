Chelios signed to one-year, two-way contract by Canes

The Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday signed defenseman Jake Chelios to a one-year, two-way contract that will pay him $650,000 on the NHL level or $85,000 on the American Hockey League level in the 2017-18 season.
Chelios, 26, led the Charlotte Checkers defensemen in scoring in the 2016-17 season with a career-high 32 points. The Chicago native also established career bests in assists (28), plus/minus (+8) and shots on goal (152), serving as the Checkers alternate captain and team captain at various points throughout the season.
He was the only Checkers skater to appear in all 76 games, and his plus-21 rating from Jan. 10 through the end of the season ranked second among all AHL players.
Comments