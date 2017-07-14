Hear from Martin Necas of the Czech Republic after he was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL Draft. Denis Gorman newsobserver.com
Carolina Hurricanes

July 14, 2017 3:09 PM

Hurricanes sign Necas to entry-level contract

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Friday that 2017 first-round draft selection Martin Necas has been signed to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The deal will pay Necas $832,500 on the NHL level or $70,000 on the American Hockey League level per season. The Czech Republic forward receives a signing bonus of $277,500.

Necas, 18, played last season for HC Kometa Brno of the Czech Extraliga, his country’s top professional league. He had seven goals and earned eight assists in 41 regular-season games, and scored four goals in 10 playoff games as Brno won the league championship.

Necas represented the Czech Republic in the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship.

