In early days, Ron Smith helped Canes get started on right foot – DeCock

1:32 Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel fills in for Coach K in 2016 Pause

1:27 Coach K on Grayson Allen's trip: 'Unacceptable'

0:15 Video shows police officer slamming female student to the ground

0:15 Video shows police officer slamming female student to the ground

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks during announcement at Executive Mansion.

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday

1:16 Food pantries expect more needy

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

1:49 Sights and sounds from a 2016 snow day in Raleigh