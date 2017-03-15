Basketball border war: As NC loses NCAA events to HB2, SC is ready to step in – DeCock

1:09 Journey to the Tourney: Duke's March Madness history Pause

1:06 Duke's Luke Kennard talks about the Blue Devils' ACC victory

22:36 Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski: 'My kids have taken me on this journey this week'

2:38 Duke's Harry Giles talks about his improvement and the UNC win

2:32 Duke celebrates ACC Tournament Championship

1:59 Duke Grayson Allen: 'It just feels great'

3:05 UNC’s Roy Williams on why Joel Berry sat for so long against Duke

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem'

5:35 UNC's Roy Williams: 'I've been criticized for 29 years for not calling timeouts'