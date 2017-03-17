North Carolina moves on, as it always has in first round under Roy Williams – DeCock

1:40 UNC-Wilmington coach talks about his pride in his players after loss to Duke Pause

2:38 Duke's Harry Giles talks about his improvement and the UNC win

1:32 Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel fills in for Coach K in 2016

1:36 Krzyzewski talks about Duke's lack of cohesion against Hokies

1:44 Coach K: Grayson Allen suspended indefinitely

2:00 Krzyzewski defends his handling of Grayson Allen

1:22 Krzyzewski on when to retire: 'I'll know'

1:39 Blue Devils practice for NCAA Tournament in Greenville, SC