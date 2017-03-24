On Beale Street, they’ll sing of how Butler got the Luke Maye blues – DeCock

Whether North Carolina goes to the Final Four or doesn’t make it out of the weekend, whether redemption is on the cards or disappointment lurks around the corner, even if this game ends up a forgotten waypoint on the road somewhere else, it will always be remembered for one thing, one player.
Many a tune has been improvised in the neon-lit honky-tonks that line Beale Street, only a block away, but never one as improbable as the Ballad of Luke Maye.
North Carolina is moving on to face either Kentucky or UCLA in a regional final that could very well be the most anticipated game of the tournament so far, and not because of Justin Jackson or Joel Berry, although they did their part, and not because Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks pressed the Tar Heels’ advantage inside against Butler.
The difference Friday was Maye, who in a mere 11 first-half minutes was the difference, giving the Tar Heels a 16-point halftime cushion they would end up needing as Butler gave them a push in the final five minutes before North Carolina locked down a 92-80 win.
Who saw it coming? Butler’s scouting report may have identified many offensive threats, but it’s hard to believe Maye was one of them. And for good reason. Most nights, he’s North Carolina’s fourth big, and while he’s certainly contributed at times, he has never contributed like this.
Maye had made 11 3-pointers all season. He had three in the first half, the third taking the softest of shooter’s bounces off the front of the rim. He averages 5.1 points per game. He had a career-high 14 in the first half. He had nine rebounds in the first half. Butler had 11. He finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds, his first career double-double.
On a team full of stars and shooters, Maye somehow outshined them all, even if he didn’t outscore them all. His playing time was boosted in part by Hicks’ foul trouble, but the sophomore from Huntersville earned the right to stay out there.
That’s how the tournament goes, sometimes. After getting a scare against Arkansas last Sunday, the Tar Heels avoided any such drama, running their lead to as many as 20 in the first half. And while North Carolina isn’t exactly short on scoring depth, every little bit helps, especially coming from a guy who had only four double-digit scoring games all season.
When Butler cut North Carolina’s lead to 15 in the second half, Maye came into the game and immediately scored in the post: instant offense off the bench. By that point, no one was surprised.
After appearing in all of three minutes in last year’s run to the national title game, Maye has been a consistent contributor off the bench so far – 10 points and nine rebounds against Texas Southern and seven points and three rebounds against Arkansas before Friday’s unprecedented outburst.
The last time Maye made this kind of difference was the Kentucky game back in December, when he banged in a couple critical 3-pointers in that up-and-down race to triple digits. He also had a pair against Miami in the ACC tournament, but that Kentucky game seemed to demand the best of everyone on the court, for both teams, and Maye played his part.
The Tar Heels would presumably need all of that again whether a rematch with Kentucky or a matchup with Lonzo Ball and the Bruins is on the cards Sunday, Maye included.
That’s something North Carolina will worry about Saturday. For now, the Tar Heels roll along, one game away from their second straight Final Four and fifth under Roy Williams, spending another night in Memphis listening to a song no one ever expected to hear: How Butler got the Luke Maye blues.
Luke DeCock: 919-829-8947, ldecock@newsobserver.com, @LukeDeCock
