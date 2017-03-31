At press conferences, Pinson goes from comic relief to honored guest – DeCock

0:51 Berger calls HB2 replacement a compromise that's good for the state Pause

3:42 UNC's Williams, Pinson, and Jackson have fun at news conference

1:49 What role will Final Four experience play for North Carolina and what is 'Yoober'?

3:12 SBI to investigate Wake County Register of Deeds office

0:40 Marcia Morey: From district judge to legislator

3:24 Updated: More Dadgum Roy fun

4:33 UNC's Justin Jackson speaks to media about the Tar Heels encore appearance at the Final Four

2:40 St. Augustine student killed in Washington, DC while on spring break

3:19 UNC's Berry: 'My team won’t be happy unless we walk outta here with a trophy'