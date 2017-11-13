Luke DeCock’s AP basketball poll ballot: Week 1

With only one significant game on college basketball’s opening weekend, there’s very little movement to my AP Top 25 ballot from the preseason. I moved Texas A&M up (from 22nd) and West Virginia down (from 12th), but I’m not going to overreact and penalize Kentucky for a narrow win over Vermont at this point, for example. I do think I might have Kentucky ranked too high, but I’ll wait for more evidence before making that decision.
So overall, a quiet week with very little change.
MY TOP 25
1. Michigan State
2. Duke
3. Arizona
4. Wichita State
5. Kansas
6. Villanova
7. Kentucky
8. Florida
9. North Carolina
10. Cincinnati
11. Southern Cal
12. Purdue
13. Gonzaga
14. Notre Dame
15. Texas A&M
16. Alabama
17. Xavier
18. St. Mary’s
19. Seton Hall
20. Baylor
21. Virginia
22. West Virginia
23. Miami
24. Northwestern
25. Louisville
