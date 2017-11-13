Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) splits Utah Valley forward Isaac Neilson (22) and guard Conner Toolson (11) in the first half.
Luke DeCock

Luke DeCock’s AP basketball poll ballot: Week 1

By Luke DeCock

ldecock@newsobserver.com

November 13, 2017 9:30 AM

With only one significant game on college basketball’s opening weekend, there’s very little movement to my AP Top 25 ballot from the preseason. I moved Texas A&M up (from 22nd) and West Virginia down (from 12th), but I’m not going to overreact and penalize Kentucky for a narrow win over Vermont at this point, for example. I do think I might have Kentucky ranked too high, but I’ll wait for more evidence before making that decision.

So overall, a quiet week with very little change.

MY TOP 25

1. Michigan State

2. Duke

3. Arizona

4. Wichita State

5. Kansas

6. Villanova

7. Kentucky

8. Florida

9. North Carolina

10. Cincinnati

11. Southern Cal

12. Purdue

13. Gonzaga

14. Notre Dame

15. Texas A&M

16. Alabama

17. Xavier

18. St. Mary’s

19. Seton Hall

20. Baylor

21. Virginia

22. West Virginia

23. Miami

24. Northwestern

25. Louisville

Sports columnist Luke DeCock: 919-829-8947, ldecock@newsobserver.com, @Luke DeCock

