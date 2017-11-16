N.C. State’s reality check comes early, but Wolfpack has answer

More Videos

NC State's Markell Johnson slams in two 0:17

NC State's Markell Johnson slams in two

Roy Williams' postgame comments: "It was a good team win" 7:53

Roy Williams’ postgame comments: “It was a good team win”

NC State's Freeman: 'We just gotta keep playing hard, keep getting better' 2:00

NC State's Freeman: 'We just gotta keep playing hard, keep getting better'

NC State's Keatts: 'I thought we got better tonight' 2:23

NC State's Keatts: 'I thought we got better tonight'

Ron Cherry, legendary ACC referee, looks back on his career 1:33

Ron Cherry, legendary ACC referee, looks back on his career

California shooter and Cary native 'deranged' and 'paranoid' 3:41

California shooter and Cary native "deranged" and "paranoid"

Don't miss this very special marching band at the Raleigh Christmas parade 2:34

Don't miss this very special marching band at the Raleigh Christmas parade

A 'hip-hop' academic? '9th Wonder' (AKA Patrick Douthit) talks about being one 2:22

A "hip-hop" academic? "9th Wonder" (AKA Patrick Douthit) talks about being one

Investigation requested into NC lieutenant governor's donor-funded TV studio 3:05

Investigation requested into NC lieutenant governor’s donor-funded TV studio

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

  NC State's Freeman: 'We just gotta keep playing hard, keep getting better'

    NC State's Lennard Freeman talks about the Wolfpack's victory over Presbyterian at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

NC State's Lennard Freeman talks about the Wolfpack's victory over Presbyterian at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Steve Wiseman swiseman@heraldsun.com
NC State's Lennard Freeman talks about the Wolfpack's victory over Presbyterian at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Steve Wiseman swiseman@heraldsun.com

Luke DeCock

N.C. State's reality check comes early, but Wolfpack has answer

By Luke DeCock

ldecock@newsobserver.com

November 16, 2017 09:53 PM

UPDATED November 16, 2017 10:47 PM

RALEIGH

The reality check was supposed to be another six days away, on a tropical island that would at least help soften the blow. It was going to take a monumental effort for N.C. State to upset Arizona on Wednesday. Everyone knew that. But Presbyterian?

The 344th-ranked team in Ken Pomeroy's efficiency ratings – out of 351 – Presbyterian looked like just another chapter in N.C. State's historically easy nonconference schedule, having already lost at Tennessee by 35.

Instead, after three generally easy wins to open the season, the Wolfpack found itself down eight at the half, trailing with 13 minutes to go and its much-discussed defensive improvement largely absent. Bryant had taken a big early lead on N.C. State, but it didn't last. This was something else entirely.

The Wolfpack would eventually dial in its press and the quality of its ACC athletes would prove telling, Lennard Freeman blocking two shots at one end and Markell Johnson driving the lane for an authoritative dunk on the way to an 86-68 win that was not as comfortable as the final score indicated, but a win nonetheless.

“I'm glad it happened that way,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. “Through four games we hadn't been behind in the second half. I wanted to see how we responded.”

NC State's Markell Johnson slams in two 0:17

NC State's Markell Johnson slams in two

Roy Williams’ postgame comments: “It was a good team win” 7:53

Roy Williams’ postgame comments: “It was a good team win”

NC State's Freeman: 'We just gotta keep playing hard, keep getting better' 2:00

NC State's Freeman: 'We just gotta keep playing hard, keep getting better'

NC State's Keatts: 'I thought we got better tonight' 2:23

NC State's Keatts: 'I thought we got better tonight'

Ron Cherry, legendary ACC referee, looks back on his career 1:33

Ron Cherry, legendary ACC referee, looks back on his career

California shooter and Cary native 'deranged' and 'paranoid' 3:41

California shooter and Cary native "deranged" and "paranoid"

Don't miss this very special marching band at the Raleigh Christmas parade 2:34

Don't miss this very special marching band at the Raleigh Christmas parade

A 'hip-hop' academic? '9th Wonder' (AKA Patrick Douthit) talks about being one 2:22

A "hip-hop" academic? "9th Wonder" (AKA Patrick Douthit) talks about being one

Investigation requested into NC lieutenant governor’s donor-funded TV studio 3:05

Investigation requested into NC lieutenant governor’s donor-funded TV studio

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

    NC State men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts talks about the Wolfpack's victory over Presbyterian College at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

NC State's Keatts: 'I thought we got better tonight'

NC State men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts talks about the Wolfpack's victory over Presbyterian College at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

The response: The Wolfpack did a much better job of pressuring Presbyterian and denying the Blue Hose shots, forced its 20 turnovers for the fourth straight game and the tide eventually turned for good.

Some of the first-half issues were clearly due to the Wolfpack playing its fourth game in seven days – an NBA schedue, albeit all at home – while still missing Abdul-Malik Abu, taking some of the steam out of the aggressive pressure that had characterized the early days of the Keatts regime.

But an ACC team shouldn't necessarily need to press to beat Presbyterian, and fatigue can only explain away some of the Wolfpack's defensive issues, many of which looked all too familiar despite the turnover on the roster and coaching staff. Still, the Wolfpack was able to correct those issues with plenty of time to walk away with the win.

“(Keatts) said we weren't playing hard, not defending, not doing what got us here,” Lennard Freeman said. “They were shooting 60 percent and we had to take more pride on defense. We came out in the second half and turned the game around.”

As for the wayward outside shooting, missing its first 10 3-point attempts and finishing 1-for-13s? That was going to be a problem for N.C. State eventually, and it's going to be a problem from here on out. The Wolfpack shot 17 percent from 3-point range against Bryant, and somehow got worse two days later.

At least in these first four games, even without Abu, the Wolfpack hasn't had any trouble finding other ways to score. Freeman set another career-high with 23 points and could have had 25 if he had dunked the ball in the final seconds instead of walking away from the basket at Keatts' direction. Torin Dorn had 18, all from close range.

So it's on to the Bahamas, where Arizona awaits. At least the Wolfpack will be rested for that one.

NC State's Markell Johnson slams in two 0:17

NC State's Markell Johnson slams in two

Roy Williams’ postgame comments: “It was a good team win” 7:53

Roy Williams’ postgame comments: “It was a good team win”

NC State's Freeman: 'We just gotta keep playing hard, keep getting better' 2:00

NC State's Freeman: 'We just gotta keep playing hard, keep getting better'

NC State's Keatts: 'I thought we got better tonight' 2:23

NC State's Keatts: 'I thought we got better tonight'

Ron Cherry, legendary ACC referee, looks back on his career 1:33

Ron Cherry, legendary ACC referee, looks back on his career

California shooter and Cary native 'deranged' and 'paranoid' 3:41

California shooter and Cary native "deranged" and "paranoid"

Don't miss this very special marching band at the Raleigh Christmas parade 2:34

Don't miss this very special marching band at the Raleigh Christmas parade

A 'hip-hop' academic? '9th Wonder' (AKA Patrick Douthit) talks about being one 2:22

A "hip-hop" academic? "9th Wonder" (AKA Patrick Douthit) talks about being one

Investigation requested into NC lieutenant governor’s donor-funded TV studio 3:05

Investigation requested into NC lieutenant governor’s donor-funded TV studio

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

    Watch a time-lapse as NC State guard Markell Johnson slams in two of his ten points in the Wolfpack's victory over Presbyterian at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

NC State's Markell Johnson slams in two

Watch a time-lapse as NC State guard Markell Johnson slams in two of his ten points in the Wolfpack's victory over Presbyterian at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Sports columnist Luke DeCock: 919-829-8947, ldecock@newsobserver.com, @LukeDeCock

Roy Williams’ postgame comments: “It was a good team win” 7:53

Roy Williams’ postgame comments: “It was a good team win”

NC State's Freeman: 'We just gotta keep playing hard, keep getting better' 2:00

NC State's Freeman: 'We just gotta keep playing hard, keep getting better'

NC State's Keatts: 'I thought we got better tonight' 2:23

NC State's Keatts: 'I thought we got better tonight'

Ron Cherry, legendary ACC referee, looks back on his career 1:33

Ron Cherry, legendary ACC referee, looks back on his career

California shooter and Cary native 'deranged' and 'paranoid' 3:41

California shooter and Cary native "deranged" and "paranoid"

Don't miss this very special marching band at the Raleigh Christmas parade 2:34

Don't miss this very special marching band at the Raleigh Christmas parade

A 'hip-hop' academic? '9th Wonder' (AKA Patrick Douthit) talks about being one 2:22

A "hip-hop" academic? "9th Wonder" (AKA Patrick Douthit) talks about being one

Investigation requested into NC lieutenant governor’s donor-funded TV studio 3:05

Investigation requested into NC lieutenant governor’s donor-funded TV studio

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

    ACC referee Ron Cherry, who broke racial barriers and became a cult figure among fans, survived a life-threatening injury on the field last fall and is now retired.

Ron Cherry, legendary ACC referee, looks back on his career

View More Video