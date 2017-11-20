Luke DeCock’s AP top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 2

Thanks to the Champions Classic, Michigan State and Kentucky move down, but not far. There’s no shame in losing to Duke and Kansas, respectively. Northwestern is out, Nevada is in at No. 25 (over Minnesota, Creighton and Temple, any of whom could have gotten the nod). And with that win over Michigan State, Duke is clearly the new No. 1.
Other than that, no real changes. It’s too early and too few games have been played to move too far from my preseason observations. That’ll change around the 10-game mark, when I might do a complete reexamimnation of the entire group. For now, I’m comfortable with these 25 plus the 12 or so teams on my watch list.
MY TOP 25
1. Duke
2. Arizona
3. Wichita State
4. Kansas
5. Villanova
6. Florida
7. North Carolina
8. Cincinnati
9. Michigan State
10. Kentucky
11. Southern Cal
12. Purdue
13. Gonzaga
14. Notre Dame
15. Texas A&M
16. Alabama
17. Xavier
18. St. Mary's
19. Seton Hall
20. Baylor
21. Virginia
22. West Virginia
23. Miami
24. Louisville
25. Nevada
