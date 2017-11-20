Luke DeCock’s AP top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 2

Duke forward Javin DeLaurier reacts after dunking the ball during the closing seconds as Duke defeated Michigan State 88-81 Tuesday.
Duke forward Javin DeLaurier reacts after dunking the ball during the closing seconds as Duke defeated Michigan State 88-81 Tuesday. Charles Rex Arbogast AP
Thanks to the Champions Classic, Michigan State and Kentucky move down, but not far. There’s no shame in losing to Duke and Kansas, respectively. Northwestern is out, Nevada is in at No. 25 (over Minnesota, Creighton and Temple, any of whom could have gotten the nod). And with that win over Michigan State, Duke is clearly the new No. 1.

Other than that, no real changes. It’s too early and too few games have been played to move too far from my preseason observations. That’ll change around the 10-game mark, when I might do a complete reexamimnation of the entire group. For now, I’m comfortable with these 25 plus the 12 or so teams on my watch list.

MY TOP 25

1. Duke

2. Arizona

3. Wichita State

4. Kansas

5. Villanova

6. Florida

7. North Carolina

8. Cincinnati

9. Michigan State

10. Kentucky

11. Southern Cal

12. Purdue

13. Gonzaga

14. Notre Dame

15. Texas A&M

16. Alabama

17. Xavier

18. St. Mary's

19. Seton Hall

20. Baylor

21. Virginia

22. West Virginia

23. Miami

24. Louisville

25. Nevada

