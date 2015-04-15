Notice to Creditors FAQ

Note: The News & Observer cannot offer legal advice. Please check with your attorney or the Clerk of Courts for questions involving legal matters.

How do I select the correct publication?

Generally the notice should publish in the area where the deceased last lived. However, please check with your clerk of courts if you are in doubt of which paper will satisfy the requirement.

Is there a cost?

Yes, there is a fee to place this advertisement. Cost varies based on the length of the notice and the publication you select. Click here for more information.

How do I pay?

Notice to Creditors are prepaid advertisements. Credit card payment over the phone is the preferred payment. We do not accept payments via email. However, you may pay with an estate check, and the notice will be scheduled when the check is received. Many people will pay with a personal credit card and file for reimbursement from the estate.

Checks can be mailed to: Legal Advertising c/o The News & Observer 421 Fayetteville Street, Suite #104 Raleigh, NC 27601

Regardless of payment used, we send your receipt through the US Postal Service. Please retain this receipt as you will need it as proof of payment to settle the estate.

Why do you need my phone number?

This is strictly to help us process the notice. We may have a question and we will need to collect your credit card payment. Once we prepare the notice for publication, we will call you to arrange payment. Your phone number will not appear in the notice.

When are notices published in the paper?

Notices are required to publish once a week for 4 consecutive weeks.

What is the deadline?

We will publish your notice as quickly as possible after receiving the proper documentation and payment.

What is an affidavit and why do I need it?

The affidavit is required by the court as a legal document that the notice has been published. It is a clipping of the ad signed and notarized by the publisher's representative to certify that the ad ran as legally required. The affidavit will be mailed to you via the US Postal Service after the final date of publication. You must take this affidavit with your paid receipt back to the courthouse to satisfy this requirement.

Will the notice appear online?

Yes, but it will only appear in search results on the first day it appears in the paper. Online publication does not satisfy the requirement of the courts.

I don't have the ability to scan. Is there another way I can submit my Letters Testamentary/Letter of Administration?

Yes, you can fax a copy to us at 919-829-4704 or mail a copy to:

Legal Advertising c/o The News & Observer 421 Fayetteville Street, Suite #104 Raleigh, NC 27601

Be sure to include your contact information and the newspaper of choice for publication.