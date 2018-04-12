Scotty McCreery is back on ‘American Idol.’ This time, the tables are turned.

It appears that "American Idol" winner Scotty McCreery will return to the show that launched his career.

McCreery, the Garner native who won "American Idol" in 2011, tweeted out a none-too-subtle hint Wednesday: "Have you enjoyed watching the new season of @AmericanIdol so far? I have! Tune in this Sunday and you just might see a familiar face (hint hint!)"





Representatives for ABC did not respond to a request for confirmation of his appearance April 15, nor did it appear in press materials for the episode.

In a late-February interview with The News & Observer, McCreery said he had just recorded his appearance on the show.

It's a cameo that's well-timed, coming on the heels of an impressive run on the charts.





"Five More Minutes," the first single from McCreery's current album "Seasons Change," recently became his first No. 1 country single.

"Seasons Change," meanwhile, is his third album to reach the top of Billboard's country album chart.

"American Idol" normally airs at 8 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. The April 15 episode is at 7 p.m. due to an interview with James Comey at 9 p.m.