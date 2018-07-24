Raleigh’s ‘Bachelor’ contestant has a ticket to ‘Paradise’

It looks like the thing Jenna Cooper fans have been hoping for is about to come true: the Raleigh woman who competed on the ridiculous Arie Luyendyk Jr. season of “The Bachelor” is cast for the upcoming season of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Cooper, owner of Jenna Cooper Media in Raleigh, confirmed to us in a message on Tuesday that she will appear on the show.

“This time instead of playing in the rocks, I will be playing in the sand,” Cooper said. “My journey to find love will be a whole lot hotter in Mexico. Full of tears, smiles, drinks, kisses, bikinis, burritos and repeat! I’m looking for a man who can keep up. Someone who can handle my energy, loves my ever-present but endearing flaws, and wants to help me make a positive difference in the world. I’m so excited about the possibilities!”

Cooper appeared in a commercial for “Bachelor in Paradise” that aired Monday night during “The Bachelor” and Reality Steve (a well-known “Bachelor” pundit and spoiler) had also written that Cooper is in the cast (Reality Steve has more interesting intel about Cooper from the show, but we won’t spoil that here).

ABC has released a list of cast members but it’s not the full list of who will be on the show.

In our interview with Cooper in February, we asked if she would be interested in appearing on “Bachelor in Paradise.” Her response: “I feel like ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ isn’t necessarily my scene. It could be fun, though. It could be another chance to show the world another side of me. I would consider anything at this point, I think I’m pretty open.”

In response to a fan on Twitter excited about seeing Cooper in the commercial Monday night, Cooper replied, “Hahaha I promise you will be very entertained.”

During her run on “The Bachelor,” Cooper became known as the funny one – a welcome bit of comic relief when the drama got a little crazy. She’d say something surprising (“I would drink my pee for Arie,” she joked during a survivalist hike) or do something strange (she once climbed on top of Arie during a makeout session, while wearing a long evening gown).

But Cooper was never mean on the show, never petty and made no enemies.

“Bachelor in Paradise” premieres at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, on ABC.