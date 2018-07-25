Garner native Scotty McCreery proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Gabi Dugal, on Sept. 26, 2017, at one of their favorite places: the mountains of North Carolina near Grandfather Mountain.
Garner native Scotty McCreery proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Gabi Dugal, on Sept. 26, 2017, at one of their favorite places: the mountains of North Carolina near Grandfather Mountain. EBM

'This Is It' — Scotty McCreery's wedding day music video debuts

By Aaron Moody And David Menconi

July 25, 2018

Hours before marrying his high school sweetheart on June 16, country music star Scotty McCreery sent out a simple tweet: “This is it.”

Those same three words became the name of a song on his album “Seasons Change,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s country charts in March.

The music video for the song debuted Wednesday morning on the wedding website The Knot.

“The video is special to Gabi & me as we filmed it on our wedding day!” McCreery wrote in a Tweet on Tuesday offering a few sneak-peek scenes.

The video includes scenes from the June 16 wedding at Ashe County’s Twickenham House, including a shot of Garner native McCreery at the altar misting up at the sight of his bride walking down the aisle.

“The first look was a big one for me. I wasn’t sure I was going to tear up until then, and then it all kind of all hit me,” he told The Knot. “Seeing her walk down the aisle was another.”

McCreery told The Knot that he decided to incorporate the wedding footage in the “This is It” music video after seeing how emotional it was.

McCreery proposed to Dugal, also a Garner native and his girlfriend of six years, on a trail near Grandfather Mountain last September.

The couple returned to the North Carolina mountains for their wedding day in June.

Even before the wedding, McCreery has been having a busy year in 2018, including his first-ever No. 1 single and a cameo appearance on ABC’s rebooted “American Idol.”

McCreery, known for his loyalty to NC State, talks about having to miss their potential NCAA appearance this year, getting married to a UNC graduate and growing up in a house divided with his mother an ardent Tar Heel fan.

Gabi Dugal shows off her engagement ring after Garner native Scotty McCreery proposed on Sept. 26, 2017, at one of their favorite places: the mountains of North Carolina near Grandfather Mountain.
Scotty McCreery talks about NC State, Garner, getting married, having a number one song and answers five questions with the News & Observer’s Joe Giglio at the Raleigh Country Club Tuesday, May 1st.

