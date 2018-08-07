What to Watch on Tuesday: Four NC barbecue masters battle on ‘Chopped’

Chopped: Grill Masters (9 p.m., Food) —In a special Grill Masters edition of “Chopped,” four regional rivals from North Carolina battle it out with dishes inspired by their own styles of barbecue. Competing are Melanie Dunia of The Pit in Raleigh; Chris Prieto of Prime Barbecue in Knightdale; Jerry Stephenson of the Redneck BBQ Lab in Benson; and Adam Hughes of Old Colony Smokehouse in Edenton. The winner of tonight’s competition will compete in a future episode against the winners of episodes featuring pitmasters from Memphis, Texas and Kansas City. Read more about the North Carolina contestants.

Bachelor in Paradise (8 p.m., ABC) — In the season premiere, one bachelorette arrives on the beach and makes it clear she’s there for a former flame, and another focuses her attention on a Canadian. Raleigh’s Jenna Cooper will be on this season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” but probably not in tonight’s premiere. Read all of our Jenna Cooper coverage here.

The 100 (8 p.m., The CW) -- In the Season 5 finale, Clarke and her friends risk everything to fight one last battle for survival, only to glimpse an even darker threat. This has been renewed for a sixth season.







Documenting Hate: Charlottesville (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) — Frontline teams with ProPublica for an investigation that goes inside the events of the 2017 Charlottesville, Va., rally and examines how and why white supremacists and neo-Nazis in America have become emboldened. The investigation reveals that one participant in the violence, Vasillios Pistolis, was an active-duty Marine, and that another, Michael Miselis, worked for a major defense contractor and held a U.S. government security clearance.

Carter (10 p.m., WGN) — Jerry O’Connell stars in this new comedy series in which he plays an actor playing a detective on a hit TV show until an embarrassing public meltdown in Hollywood sends him back to his hometown. There he uses his acting experience to investigate real murders with his childhood best friends.