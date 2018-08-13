What to Watch on Monday: It’s time to look for Jenna on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Bachelor in Paradise (8 p.m., ABC) — We’ll be watching for Raleigh’s Jenna Cooper to show up looking for love in tonight’s episode (the second of the season). Informants tell us tonight is the night she crashes the island. Cooper, owner of Jenna Cooper Media in Raleigh, was on Season 22 of “The Bachelor.” The show also airs tomorrow night at 8, so if we don’t get Jenna tonight, check back Tuesday.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (8 p.m., The CW) — This week’s magician showcase features Orange County native Joshua Lozoff. On the show, magicians perform tricks for Penn & Teller and if they can’t figure out how the trick is done, the magician gets to return and perform at a live show. There’s a repeat at 9 p.m. Aug. 17 if you miss it tonight.
Our Man in Tehran (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) — In part 1 of this 2-part “Frontline” special, New York Times journalist Thomas Erdbrink travels with a Dutch film crew to document the people and daily life inside the Islamic Republic of Iran. Erdbrink is one of the last Western journalists living in the country.
Better Call Saul (9 p.m., AMC) — Kim tries to support Jimmy in the wake of Chuck’s death.
Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story (10 p.m., Paramount) —While awaiting trial for the killing of Trayvon Martin, George Zimmerman becomes a hero to the far right, and Trayvon’s parents undergo grueling depositions.
