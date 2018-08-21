Rapper Travis Scott announces tour, including a stop in NC

Rapper Travis Scott, fresh off his No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and a buzzed-about performance at MTV’s VMA Awards, is coming to Raleigh’s PNC Arena.

The Houston-born rapper announced the “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here” tour, which kicks off Nov. 8, at Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena.

The next day, Nov. 9, he’ll be in Raleigh with Trippie Redd, Gunna and Sheck Wes as opening acts.

While known to the celebrity jetstream as Kylie Jenner’s significant other, Scott (real name Jacques Bermon Webster II) is also father of their daughter Stormi.

But he is also in the midst of an impressive run on the charts with his latest album “Astroworld.” It’s his second straight album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and it’s currently in its second week at the top spot.

Ticket details are still pending.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra's "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" will come to Raleigh's PNC Arena on Dec. 12

Meanwhile, it never fails. During the most miserably hot stretch of every summer, Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces its next local visitation.

The venerable ensemble, which has been putting seasonal heavy-metal Christmas music into the world for more than two decades, will come to Raleigh’s PNC Arena on Dec. 12.

The group presented “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” in Raleigh last December.

Ticket details also haven’t been announced. Meantime, pencil in the date and keep your earplugs handy because it might get loud.