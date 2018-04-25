Your ultimate guide to the 2018 summer concert season and tours in the Triangle

With spring finally in the air and outdoor concerts kicking off, it’s time for our summer concert guide.

Here’s the schedule so far for the Triangle’s primary regular outdoor venues, plus Raleigh’s PNC Arena, which is decidedly indoors.

Plus, we’ve got a lot of the free-music series at North Hills in Raleigh, Durham Central Park and other places around the Triangle and beyond.

Bookmark this list online, because we’ll be updating it as the season progresses and more dates are announced.

And as we advise every year: Always wear sunblock.

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh.

919-831-6400 or walnutcreekamphitheatre.com

May 11 — Steely Dan, Doobie Brothers

May 12 — Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion

May 18 — Post Malone, 21 Savage, SOB X RBE

May 25 — Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Alison Krauss, Delta Rae

May 26 — Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SIR, Lance Skiiiwalker, Isaiah Rashad, Zacari

June 9 — Dead & Company

June 14 — Styx, Joan Jett, Tesla

June 16 — Rascal Flatts, Dan + Shay, Carly Pearce

June 28 — Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen

June 29 — Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, .38 Special, CJ Solar

July 3 — Foreigner, Whitesnake, Jason Bonhan’s Led Zeppelin Evening

July 5 — Imagine Dragons, Grace VanderWaal

July 10 — Chris Brown, HER, Rich the Kid

July 13 — Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers, Marcus King Band

July 17 — Chicago, REO Speedwagon, Michael Tolcher

July 20 — Dave Matthews Band

July 21 — Evanescence, Lindsey Stirling

July 24 — Weezer, Pixies, Sleigh Bells

July 27 — Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini

July 28 — Charlie Puth, Hailee Steinfeld

Aug. 1 — Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson performs during her State of the World Tour stop at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Monday, December 4, 2017. Jackson will headline at Raleigh's Coastal Credit Union Music Park on Wednesday, Aug. 1. Matt Goins Lexington Herald-Leader

Aug. 9 — Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, LANCO

Aug. 10 — Phish

Aug. 11 — Pentatonix

Aug. 12 — Wiz Khalifa & Rae Sremmurd: “Dazed & Blazed”

Aug. 18 — Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina

Aug. 24 — Brad Paisley, Kane Brown

Sept. 1 — Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Wheeler Walker Jr.

Sept. 4 — G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, YBN Nahmir, P-Lo, Murda Beatz

Sept. 14 — Zac Brown Band, O’Connor Band, Darrell Scott

Sept. 17 — Niall Horan, Maren Morris

Oct. 4 — Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker, Russell Dickerson

Oct. 12 — Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, Brent Cobb

Niall Horan performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Oct. 26, 2017, in New York. Horan, formerly of One Direction, performs at Walnut Creek on Sept. 17. He won the 2017 American Music Award for New Artist of the Year. Charles Sykes Invision/AP

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh.

919-996-8800 or redhatamphitheater.com

May 1 — The National, Big Thief

May 3 — Fleet Foxes

May 9 — Odesza

May 20 — Mastodon, Primus, All Them Witches

May 25 — Brian McKnight, Loose Ends

May 31 — Dirty Heads, Iration, The Movement, Pacific Dub

June 7 — Khalid

June 14 — Revivalists, J. Roddy Walston & the Business

June 15 — Paramore, Soccer Mommy

June 16 — Arctic Monkeys

June 19 — Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly

June 23 — Band Together: Walk the Moon, American Aquarium, Travis Meadows

June 29 — Rebelution, Stephen Marley, Common Kings, Zion I

July 4 — Barenaked Ladies, Better Than Ezra, KT Tunstall

July 12 — Arcade Fire

July 13 — Coheed and Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, The Story So Far

July 14 — Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure, Pepper

July 26 — Lauryn Hill, Big Boi, Bambaata Marley, Raury

July 27 — Dispatch, Nahko & Medicine for the People, Raye Zaragoza

Aug. 3 — Kidz Bop

Aug. 7 — Rise Against, AFI, Anti-Flag

Aug. 8 — O.A.R., Matt Nathanson

Aug. 10 — LSD Tour: Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Dwight Yoakam, King Leg

Aug. 22 — NEEDTOBREATHE, Johnnyswim, Billy Raffoul

Aug. 27 — Leon Bridges, Jon Batiste, Stay Human

Sept. 28-29 — IBMA Wide Open Bluegrass, acts TBA

Oct. 12 — Umphrey’s McGee, Zach Deputy

Khalid performs June 7 at Red Hat Amphitheater. Amy Harris Invision/AP

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh.

919-861-2300 or thepncarena.com

May 12 — Katt Williams

May 26 — Sugarland

June 5 — Journey, Def Leppard

June 22 — Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Caitlyn Smith, Devin Dawson

July 28 — Panic! At the Disco

Oct. 14 — Nicki Minaj, Future

Dec. 12 — Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform on their Soul2Soul World Tour 2017 Sept. 29, 2017 in Fresno, Calif. They will bring the tour to Raleigh's PNC Arena June 5. Eric Paul Zamora ezamora@fresnobee.com

Koka Booth Amphitheatre

8003 Regency Parkway, Cary.

800-514-3849 or boothamphitheatre.com

May 12 — Vance Joy

July 17 — Boy George and Culture Club, B-52’s, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey

Aug. 5 — Ventriloquist Darci Lynne and Friends Live, “America’s Got Talent” winner

Aug. 18 — Black Violin

Aug. 24 – Masters of the Mic: Mr. Cheeks, Doug E. Fresh, Eric B. & Rakim, Blackstreet, Naughty by Nature, Slick Rick

Sept. 20 — Old Crow Medicine Show, Dawes

Sept. 27 — Vince Gill

Sept. 28 — Jason Isbell

Oct. 4 — Classic Country Throwdown: Tracy Lawrence, Phil Vassar, Little Texas, Cledus T. Judd

Jason Isbell will perform at Booth Amphitheatre Sept. 28. Amy Harris Invision/AP

NC Symphony Summerfest

ncsymphony.org/summerfest

May 26 — Pictures at an Exhibition

June 1 — A Rodgers and Hammerstein Celebration

June 2 — Superheroes Save Summerfest

June 9 — Blind Boys of Alabama

June 16 — Classics Under the Stars

June 23 — Summer Nights in Spain

June 30 — Glenn Miller to Gershwin: Jump, Jive & Swing!

July 4 — Independence Day

July 7 — Romantic Russian Nights

July 14 — The Music of Tom Petty

July 21 — Annual Beach Party

The Blind Boys of Alabama play the N.C. Symphony Summerfest June 9.

Hob Nob Jazz Series

May 9 — Atomic Rhythm All Stars

May 16 — Mint Julep Jazz Band

May 23 — Second Line Stompers

May 30 — Peter Lamb & the Wolves

June 6 — Marcus Anderson

Pickin’ in the Pines

Aug. 29 — Grassstreet

Sept. 5 — Kaylin Roberson Band, Victor Dimarko

Sept. 12 — Garrett Newton Band

Sept. 19 — Diamond Creek

Sept. 26 — Johnny Folsom 4, Canady Thomas’ Patsy Cline Tribute

North Carolina Museum of Art

Museum Park Amphitheater, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh.

919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org

June 8 — First Aid Kit, Jade Bird

June 16 — Shovels and Rope, Son Volt

June 23 — Mandolin Orange, Charlie Parr

July 12 — Lake Street Dive

July 28 — The Mavericks

Aug. 1 — Father John Misty, Jenny Lewis

Aug. 3 — Kishi Bashi, Jake Shimabukuro

Aug. 4 — Paris Combo

Aug. 18 — Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown

Sept. 7-9 — Paperhand Puppets

Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown comes to the North Carolina Museum of Art Aug. 18. Amy Harris Invision/AP

Music in the Gardens at Sarah P. Duke Gardens

420 Anderson St., Durham, Duke University

919-660-3348 or dukeperformances.duke.edu

June 13 — Dori Freeman

June 20 — Lydia Loveless

June 27 — The Sadies

July 11 — Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba

July 18 — Anna & Elizabeth

July 25 — Las Cafeteras

Shakori Hills

1439 Henderson Tanyard Road, Pittsboro

919-542-8142 or shakorihillsgrassroots.org

May 3-6 — Grassroots Spring Festival: Steve Earle, Rising Appalachia, Chicano Batman, Donna the Buffalo, Ibibio Sound Machine, Driftwood, others

Oct. 4-7 — Grassroots Fall Festival: Lettuce, Yarn, Ryan Montbleu, G Yamazawa, others

Oct. 20 — Outessafest: Mavis Staples, PVRIS, Seratones, Bat Fangs, Mary Lambert, Bibi McGill, H.C. McEntire, S.E. Ward

Artist Steve Earle will perform during Shakori Hills Grassroots Spring Festival in Pittsboro, May 3-6. Laura Roberts Invision/AP

Durham Blues & Brews Festival

Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham.

durhambluesandbrewsfestival.com

May 19 — Belltown Strutters, Mel Melton’s Wicked Mojos, Selwyn Birchwood Band

Festival for the Eno





West Point on the Eno, Durham City Park, 501 N. Roxboro St., Durham





919-620-9099 or enofest.org

July 4 and 7 — Bowerbirds, Lucy Dacus, Gospel Jubilators, John Dee Holeman, Orquesta Gardel, Boom Unit Brass Band, others

Summer Daze Music Festival

Midtown Park at North Hills

4011 Cardinal N. Hills St., Raleigh, Visitnorthhills.com

summerdazefestival.com

Aug. 18 — Shwayze and Cisco, Surfer Blood, Lute, Carter Cruise, Mike’s Left Arm, WONDR, DJ Nevy

Stephenson Amphitheatre

Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh

919-821-3111 or raleighlittletheatre.org

Sept. 15 — The Connells, Dillon Fence, Mayflies USA

Sept. 16 — Raleigh Symphony Orchestra (rain date: Sept. 23)

Sept. 22 — Groove in the Garden: Lydia Loveless, Loamlands, Pie Face Girls, Kate Rhudy, ZenSoFly, Tres Chicas, New Reveille, Reese McHenry, Blue Cactus, Kamara Thomas, Emily Mussolini

Hopscotch Music Festival

Venues in downtown Raleigh. hopscotchmusicfest.com

Sept. 6-8 — Miguel, Liz Phair, Grizzly Bear, others

Dreamville Festival

Dix Park, Raleigh. dreamvillefest.com

Sept. 15 — Lineup to be announced.

Art of Cool

Venues in Durham. Aocfestival.org

Sept. 28-29 — Maxwell, Nas, Erykah Badu, Damien Escobar, Sons of Kemet, Iman Omari, Sango, Meshell Ndegeocello

FREE CONCERTS

North Hills

Raleigh, Visitnorthhills.com

Midtown Park

4011 Cardinal N. Hills St., Raleigh

May 5 — Midtown Music Fest: Who’s Bad, Adelie, Leah Blevins, The Shakedown, DJ Forge, Lockdown Blues Band, Retro Candy

May 20 — Midtown Bluegrass Series: Lil’ Smokies, Big Fat Gap

June 2 — Kickin’ It Country: Walker McGuire, Towne, Ray Fulcher

June 10 — Sunday Funday: The Brevet, Dead Sea Sparrow

Sept. 16 — Midtown Bluegrass Series: Lonely Heartstring Band, Circus No. 9

Friday Night Tributes — Every week, Aug. 25-Oct. 12; acts TBA

Midtown Beach Music Series

North Hills Commons, 4191 Main at North Hills St., Raleigh

April 26 — Tams

May 3 — North Tower

May 10 — Band of Oz

May 17 — Liquid Pleasure

May 24 — Jim Quick & Coastline

May 31 — Catalinas

June 7 — Chairmen of the Board

June 14 — Bantum Rooster

June 21 — Fantastic Shakers

June 28 — Legacy Motown Revue

July 5 — Steve Owens & Summertime

July 12 — Blackwater Rhythm & Blues

July 19 — Too Much Sylvia

July 26 — North Tower

Aug. 2 — Band of Oz

Aug. 9 — Liquid Pleasure

Aug. 16 — Embers featuring Craig Woolard

LIVE@Lake Raleigh

Lake Raleigh, at the corner of Main Campus and Campus Shores drives on Centennial Campus, Raleigh.

liveatlakeraleigh.com

May 10 — Holy Ghost Tent Revival

The Holy Ghost Tent Revival play LIVE@Lake Raleigh on Centennial Campus May 10. Kristi Knupp Evoke Emotion Photography

Durham Central Park

501 Foster St., Durham.

durhamcentralpark.org

June 8 — Gabriel Garzon-Montano

June 15 — Laura Reed

June 17 — Project 919 Band

June 22 — Aztec Sun

June 29 — Valerie June, Kamara Thomas

July 6 — Mamis & the Papis, Gemynii

July 13 — Joshua Gunn

July 20 — Devon Gilfillian

Aug. 3 — Al Strong & the Fresh Five

Aug. 10 — Kyshona Armstrong

Valerie June performs at Durham Central Park June 29. Amy Harris Invision/AP

Back Porch Music on the Lawn

American Tobacco Amphitheater, 318 Blackwell St., Durham.

americantobaccocampus.com

May 24 — Crucial Fiya (Tyler’s Taproom Down Under Patio)

June 14 — Nikki Hill

June 21 — Will Hoge

Aug. 23 — Yarn, Songs from the Road Band

Aug. 30 — Lilly Hiatt

Sertoma Amphitheatre

Bond Park, 801 High House Road, Cary.

townofcary.org

May 12 — The Monitors

June 9 — Wood Robinson’s New Formal

July 14 — All-Nite Public Radio

Aug. 11 — Shana Tucker

Freight Train Blues Music Series

Carrboro Town Commons, 301 W. Main St., Carrboro

musicmaker.org

May 18 — Cool John Ferguson, Pee Wee Hayes

May 25 — Ernie Vincent, Guitar Lightnin’ Lee

June 1 — Eastern NC Gospel Jubilee: Glorifying Vines Sisters, Albert Harrison & the Gospel Tones, James Barrett & the Golden Jubilees, Dedicated Men of Zion, Branchettes

June 8 — A.J. Ghent, Harvey Dalton Arnold

Music in the Park

Indian Creek Park, 101 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville.

townofmorrisville.org

May 17 — Mel Melton and Wicked Mojos

June 21 — Shriya Komaragiri

Six Sundays in Spring

E. Carroll Joyner Park Amphitheater, 701 Harris Road, Wake Forest.

wakeforestnc.gov

April 29 — The Connells

May 6 — Capital Transit

May 13 — Spongetones

May 20 — Caribe Vibe

May 27 — Melissa Reaves

June 3 — John Brown Quartet

Aug. 5 — Emily Mussolino

Sept. 2 — Ellis Dyson & the Shambles

Music at Midday

Centennial Plaza, 221 Brooks St., Wake Forest.

wakeforestnc.gov

May 10 — Honey Magpie

May 17 — Freddy Green Trio

May 24 — DRL Band

May 31 — Big Bang Boom

Friday Nights on the Tar

Downtown Louisburg Amphitheatre, 116 N. Main St., Louisburg

townoflouisburg.org

May 18 — East Coast Rhythm and Blues Band

June 15 — Tyson Brothers

July 20 — Shine

Aug. 17 — Sleeping Booty

Sept. 21 — Night Years

Mill Music Sessions

Rocky Mount Mills, 1151 Falls Road, Rocky Mount

rockymountmills.com

May 19 — Dillon Fence

June 9 — Music Maker Blues Revue

Sept. 14 — Connells

Oct. 13 — John Howie & Rosewood Bluff, Magnolia Collective

FESTIVALS

Moogfest

Durham. moogfest.com

May 17-20 — The 2018 schedule features night concerts plus daytime panels and workshops. Performers include Kelela, Mouse on Mars, KRS-One, Suzanne Ciani, Psychic TV, Jon Hopkins and keynote speaker Chelsea Manning.

May 19 — American Tobacco Complex free outdoor stage with Pete Rock, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Moses Sumney

Artsplosure

Fayetteville and Morgan streets, downtown Raleigh.

artsplosure.org

May 19 — Last Bandoleers, Ranky Tanky, David Myles, Old Time Ramblers, Squonk Opera’s “Cycle Sonic”

May 20 — Wailers, John Papa Gros Band, Onyx Club Boys, Squonk Opera’s “Cycle Sonic”

Mondo Roots Cultural Arts & Music Festival

Main Street, downtown Clayton. mondoroots.com

June 2 — Nappy Roots, Terminator X, New Kingston, DJ Jedi, Africa Unplugged, Echelon Youth Brass Jazz Ensemble

IBMA Wide Open Bluegrass

Downtown Raleigh. wideopenbluegrass.com

Sept. 28-29 — Acts TBA