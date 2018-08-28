What to Watch on Tuesday: Triangle tattoo artist competes on new season of ‘Ink Masters’

Ink Masters (10 p.m., Paramount) - Tattoo artist Teej Poole of Mebane competes in the Season 11 premiere. He’ll work with either Christian Buckingham or Cleen Rock as his coach, competing this season for a $100K grand prize and the title of “Ink Master.” Teej is one of 24 contestants who start out in tonight’s premiere. Each episode will focus on a different style of tattooing. Inked Magazine calls Teej “a master at creating black and grey realism and surrealism.”
Also on tonight . . .
Bachelor in Paradise (8 p.m., ABC) - A guy is hurt when his girlfriend kisses another man and four men battle over one bachelorette. Meanwhile, a new arrival shakes things up. Raleigh’s Jenna Cooper is still in it!
Greenleaf (10 p.m., OWN) - In the Season 3 premiere, the Bishop and Lady Mae’s crumbling marriage threatens to destroy the Greenleaf family, and then a $2 million dollar tax bill arrives at Calvary, putting the church in danger as well.
Comments