Tattoo artist Teej Poole of Mebane competes on Season 11 of “Ink Masters,” which airs on the Paramount Network.
Tattoo artist Teej Poole of Mebane competes on Season 11 of “Ink Masters,” which airs on the Paramount Network. PARAMOUNT NETWORK
Tattoo artist Teej Poole of Mebane competes on Season 11 of “Ink Masters,” which airs on the Paramount Network. PARAMOUNT NETWORK

Entertainment

What to Watch on Tuesday: Triangle tattoo artist competes on new season of ‘Ink Masters’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

August 28, 2018 07:30 AM

Ink Masters (10 p.m., Paramount) - Tattoo artist Teej Poole of Mebane competes in the Season 11 premiere. He’ll work with either Christian Buckingham or Cleen Rock as his coach, competing this season for a $100K grand prize and the title of “Ink Master.” Teej is one of 24 contestants who start out in tonight’s premiere. Each episode will focus on a different style of tattooing. Inked Magazine calls Teej “a master at creating black and grey realism and surrealism.”

Also on tonight . . .

Bachelor in Paradise (8 p.m., ABC) - A guy is hurt when his girlfriend kisses another man and four men battle over one bachelorette. Meanwhile, a new arrival shakes things up. Raleigh’s Jenna Cooper is still in it!

Greenleaf (10 p.m., OWN) - In the Season 3 premiere, the Bishop and Lady Mae’s crumbling marriage threatens to destroy the Greenleaf family, and then a $2 million dollar tax bill arrives at Calvary, putting the church in danger as well.

  Comments  