Former Beatle Paul McCartney brought his One on One tour to Fresno on Wednesday, April 13, 2016, for the opening concert and was greeted by an enthusiastic audience, many of whom came from as far away as San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Paul McCartney ticket prices in Raleigh: High, high, high

By David Menconi

dmenconi@newsobserver.com

September 04, 2018 03:45 PM

If you want to see Paul McCartney at close range next year, be aware: It’s probably going to cost you. A lot.

The “official” public on-sale for McCartney’s U.S. tour-opening show, May 27 at Raleigh’s PNC Area, is Friday. But a pre-sale that began Tuesday morning for American Express cardholders gives a clue as to what’s in store.

The original face prices on McCartney tickets for Raleigh range from $35.50 to $250. But some pre-sale buyers have already put tickets for sale on StubHub, where the lowest price as of Tuesday afternoon was $104.79 — close to triple the original lowest price.

Seats on the floor, meanwhile, are proportionally even higher. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were a small handful of floor tickets priced at slightly less than $1,000 each. The rest were all priced into four figures, some well past that threshold — topping out at $4,930.84 each for middle section, ninth row.

If you want to try your hand at the public on-sale, it starts at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com, the PNC Arena box office and by phone at 800-745-3000.

David Menconi: 919-829-4759, @NCDavidMenconi

