Paul McCartney ticket prices in Raleigh: High, high, high

If you want to see Paul McCartney at close range next year, be aware: It’s probably going to cost you. A lot.

The “official” public on-sale for McCartney’s U.S. tour-opening show, May 27 at Raleigh’s PNC Area, is Friday. But a pre-sale that began Tuesday morning for American Express cardholders gives a clue as to what’s in store.

The original face prices on McCartney tickets for Raleigh range from $35.50 to $250. But some pre-sale buyers have already put tickets for sale on StubHub, where the lowest price as of Tuesday afternoon was $104.79 — close to triple the original lowest price.

Seats on the floor, meanwhile, are proportionally even higher. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were a small handful of floor tickets priced at slightly less than $1,000 each. The rest were all priced into four figures, some well past that threshold — topping out at $4,930.84 each for middle section, ninth row.

If you want to try your hand at the public on-sale, it starts at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com, the PNC Arena box office and by phone at 800-745-3000.