Cher never can say goodbye, so she’s coming back to Raleigh. Again.

Cher is coming back to play Raleigh’s PNC Arena, four years after playing there on what she insisted at the time was a farewell tour.

Regardless, she’ll perform in Raleigh on Jan. 27, followed by Jan. 29 at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center. The general-public on-sale date for tickets is Friday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. at the PNC box office, Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Cher first played a “farewell tour” show at PNC in 2000, when it was the Entertainment & Sports Arena. Nevertheless, she returned in 2014 on what was again billed as a last go-round.

“This is it, it really is,” she said in a News & Observer interview. “I’m not coming back at age 75, and you have to know when it’s time to go. This show would kill a girl of 20; it’s rough and it’s hard, and it has me doing three shows in four days.”

Since Cher is just 72, that must mean she’s got three more years.