What to Watch on Friday: The ‘Santa Claus’ origin story and the OG ‘Grinch’

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (8 p.m., ABC) - This 1970 stop-motion special is maybe the greatest Christmas special ever created. Fred Astaire explains the Santa Claus origin story – which includes his struggle against the bitter Burgermeister Meisterburger who fights to keep Kris Kringle from delivering toys to the children of Sombertown. This is Santa 101, folks.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8 p.m., NBC) - Boris Karloff narrates this 1966 animated tale of a lonely and heartless grinch who decides to dress up like Santa and steal Christmas decorations, gifts and food from the kind people of Whoville.

Frosty the Snowman (8 p.m., CBS) - The 1969 animated adaptation of Romeo Muller’s story of a snowman who comes to life, narrated by Jimmy Durante.

Poinsettias for Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime) - A woman returns home to help her father save the family poinsettia farm. As she searches for a way to deliver the plants in time for the town’s annual parade, she finds herself falling for the local botanist.

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (8 p.m., Hallmark) - Financial advisor Darcy Fitzwilliam (Lacey Chabert) returns home from the for the holidays and quickly reconnects with her high school nemesis, Luke Bennett (Branden Penny). They spend time together helping Darcy’s mother plan a Christmas charity gala and realize the hasty judgments they made on one another in high school may be incorrect. As they spend more time together, Darcy feels a connection with Luke and begins to suspect he brings her more happiness than her job in the city or her one-time boyfriend, Carl. As Christmas approaches and her time at home nears its end Darcy must decide where she wants to spend her future and with whom.

Frosty Returns (8:30 p.m., CBS) - John Goodman is the voice of Frosty in this sequel in which Frosty is threatened by a snow-removal spray. Narrated by Jonathan Winters.

DreamWorks Trolls Holiday (8:30 p.m., NBC) - In this animated special, Poppy, queen of the Trolls, realizes her best friend Bridget, a Bergen, has no holidays in her calendar.