What to Watch on Saturday: Hallmark’s ‘Harmony’ puts black actors in Christmas spotlight

Christmas Everlasting (8 p.m., Hallmark) - Hold up! We have people of color at the center of this romantic story! Thank you, Santa. Here’s the plot: Just before Christmas, Lucy (Tatyana Ali) returns to her hometown after the passing of her beloved sister. Because of a clause in the will, Lucy stays through the holidays and sees glimpses of her sister’s joyful life that help relieve guilt she harbored over an accident that left her sister with cognitive difficulties. She celebrates the holidays with her uncle, meets her sisters friends and reunites with her high school love, Peter (Dondre Whitfield). When Peter reveals a secret from her sister’s past, Lucy is conflicted. As Christmas approaches, Lucy must decide how to handle this revelation and if new friendships and the rekindled relationship with Peter will prompt a move back to her hometown. It also stars Patti LaBelle and Dennis Haysbert. Bonus: there’s a cat! And it looks like the same cat actor from “Nine Lives of Christmas.”

Every Day is Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime) - A self-proclaimed workaholic embraces the Christmas spirit when her past, present and future collide, forcing her to risk her heart.





National Dog Show (8 p.m., NBC) - If you missed this on Thanksgiving day, catch tonight’s repeat.





Robbie the Reindeer in Hooves of Fire (8 p.m., CBS) - Robbie the Reindeer heads to the North Pole to claim his spot as the leader of Santa’s team.

Robbie the Reindeer in Legend of the Lost Tribe (8:30 p.m., CBS) - When the evil Blitzen is released from prison 50 years early and threatens to ruin the tourist business Robbie has set up, Robbie must rely on Vikings to save the day.

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - After their parents pass, siblings agree to sell the family home, leaving Emma in charge. While their mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that helps them discover the power of love during the holidays.

Christmas Harmony (10 p.m., Lifetime) - A soft-spoken woman used to living in the shadow of her pop star boyfriend, returns to her hometown after getting dumped and discovers the heart that her big city life had been missing.