What to Watch on Sunday: Connie Britton, Eric Bana in Bravo’s great ‘Dirty John’ adaptation

Dirty John (10 p.m., Bravo) - This is an extremely compelling dramatic adaptation of the true-crime podcast from The L.A. Times. Connie Britton plays Debra Newell, a successful interior designer in Newport Beach, Calif., who thinks she has met the perfect man — a charming doctor named John Meehan who sweeps her off her feet. Debra’s daughters are not fooled by the charismatic con man and they try to warn their mom, but the situation still spirals out of control. Eric Bana plays Dirty John. Whether you listened to the podcast or not, this is one to watch.

Also on tonight . . .

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, Noelle, who hates the holidays, gets locked in a department store on Christmas Eve. There she meets a woman who claims to be her guardian angel and she introduces Noelle to several ghosts of Christmases past, present and future.

Jingle Belle (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new original movie, a songwriter runs into an old flame when she returns to her hometown to help with a Christmas Eve pageant.

God Friended Me (8:30 p.m., CBS) - Miles reunites with private detective Ray Nicolette to track down a chess legend who vanished 10 years ago after losing a huge match.

The Truth About Christmas (9 p.m., Freeform) - In this new original movie, an encounter with a toy store Santa results in a drastic change in a political consultant, leaving her unable to lie.

The Lost Tapes (9 p.m., Smithsonian) - The Season 2 premiere tells the story of the explosion aboard Apollo 13 in 1970, which left the astronauts on board in grave danger. For three days after the explosion, Americans were glued to their televisions waiting to hear the fate of the astronauts as they traveled back toward Earth. This program has never-before-heard audio from Apollo 13’s onboard recorder in the command module during launch, rare television news and radio reports and newly scanned images from the flight director’s logbook.

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown (9 p.m., Food) - In this new series, bakers vie to create the definitive gingerbread showcase.

Christmas Perfection (10 p.m., Lifetime) - Another new Christmas movie. In this one, a woman magically wakes up in her perfect Christmas village in Ireland.