ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” features families and neighborhoods from across America decorating their homes to the extreme for Christmas with a total of $300,000 in prizes ($50,000 per episode) up for grabs. Donald Rager ABC

What to Watch on Monday: ‘Great Christmas Light Fight’ starts, plus holiday baking on Food

November 26, 2018 07:30 AM

The Great Christmas Light Fight (8 p.m., ABC) - Season 6 of the Celebration of Electricity starts with homes in Mississippi, Virginia, Florida, Texas, New York, Connecticut, Nebraska and Washington.

Holiday Baking Championship (9 p.m., Food) - In the pre-heat, inflatable holiday decorations inspire cream puff displays. In the main heat, the bakers prepare hand-painted eggnog cakes.

Manifest (10 p.m., NBC) - A missing Flight 828 passenger shows up at Ben’s doorstep begging for help.

Christmas Cookie Challenge (10 p.m., Food) - For the decorating challenge, five of the cleverest cookie makers design two different cookies: one showcasing Santa’s new outfit and another featuring his new ride. Vivian Chan, Ree Drummond and Gesine Prado judge.

