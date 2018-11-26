What to Watch on Monday: ‘Great Christmas Light Fight’ starts, plus holiday baking on Food

The Great Christmas Light Fight (8 p.m., ABC) - Season 6 of the Celebration of Electricity starts with homes in Mississippi, Virginia, Florida, Texas, New York, Connecticut, Nebraska and Washington.

Holiday Baking Championship (9 p.m., Food) - In the pre-heat, inflatable holiday decorations inspire cream puff displays. In the main heat, the bakers prepare hand-painted eggnog cakes.

Manifest (10 p.m., NBC) - A missing Flight 828 passenger shows up at Ben’s doorstep begging for help.

Christmas Cookie Challenge (10 p.m., Food) - For the decorating challenge, five of the cleverest cookie makers design two different cookies: one showcasing Santa’s new outfit and another featuring his new ride. Vivian Chan, Ree Drummond and Gesine Prado judge.