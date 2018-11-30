If ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ is on the big screen, it’s Christmas

If you’re looking to kick off the holiday season by watching “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on the big screen, you’re in luck. Three different Triangle theaters will show the Yuletide classic over the next week.

Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo and Randy Quaid star in the third entry in the “Vacation” series about the disaster-prone Griswold family. It will be screened: at The Cary theater on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; the Rialto Theatre on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.; and at CinéBistro at Waverly Place in Cary on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. For ticket prices, check the theaters’ respective websites: thecarytheater.com, ambassadorcinemas.com and cinebistro.com.





Other Highlights:

▪ Nov. 30, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is presenting a double feature of the 60th anniversary new restoration of Ida Lupino’s “The Hitch-Hiker” (1953), and Alfred L. Werker’s “He Walked by Night” (1948) as part of the RetroNoir series. The double bill begins at 7 p.m., and admission is $9. Details: 919-560-3030 or www.carolinatheatre.org.

▪ November 30, The Cary theater is screening two Burt Reynolds movies: Hal Needham’s 1977 car chase classic “Smokey and the Bandit” at 7 p.m. and “Boogie Nights” at 9 p.m. On Dec. 2, Timothy Reckart’s 2017 animated adventure “The Star” screens at 2 p.m. (there will be an encore of “The Star” on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.) On Dec. 5, The Cary hosts the Motion for Pictures Screening Series presented by the Triangle Filmmaking Community at 7 p.m. On Dec. 6, it’s Bharat Nalluri’s 2017 comedy drama “The Man Who Invented Christmas” at 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $3-$5 per film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

▪ On Dec. 1, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is showing the Sing-Along version of Michael Gracey’s 2017 musical “The Greatest Showman,” starring Hugh Jackman, at 4 p.m. On Dec. 3 and 4, there will be Movie Parties for Richard Donner’s 1988 comedy “Scrooged” at 7 p.m. On Dec. 4, North Carolina Modernist Houses (NCMH) is presenting John C. Brown’s 2014 documentary “Quiet Elegance: The Architecture of Hugh M. Kaptur” at 7 p.m. Also on Dec. 4, the new 4K Restoration of Dario Argento’s 1975 thriller “Deep Red” shows at 8 p.m. On Dec. 5, Cinema Overdrive is featuring Brian Trenchard-Smith’s 1982 sci-fi action flick “Turkey Shoot” as part of the Weird Wednesday series at 8:30 p.m.

Check their website for ticket prices. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.