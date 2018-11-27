What to Watch on Tuesday: ‘Rudolph’ guides your TV night, plus A&E investigates NC ‘cult’

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (8 p.m., CBS) - It’s our first Rudolph airing of the holiday season. The reindeer with the shiny nose guides Santa’s sleigh through a bad storm on Christmas Eve in this beloved 1964 classic. Narrated by Burl Ives.
The Devil Next Door (10 p.m, A&E) - A new six-part series that explores the Word of Faith Fellowship Church in Spindale, NC (near Rutherfordton), which has been at the center of a federal criminal investigation after members reported to the press allegations of disturbing physical and mental abuse of children, forced labor, intimidation and separation of children from their parents. The church, which seems to operate more as a cult, denies wrongdoing, but the series follows former members as they work to make people aware of what is going on at the church.
New Amsterdam (10 p.m., NBC) - In what NBC is calling the show’s fall finale, Max is pursuing a clinical trial when the recipient of his sister’s heart comes into the hospital and leaves him shaken.
The Rookie (10 p.m., ABC) - The team has to capture a cop and his former mentor from the academy after he becomes a fugitive following an assault.
Comments