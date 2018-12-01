What to Watch on Saturday: A Christmas ‘Mingle’ from Hallmark and Claire Foy hosts SNL

Mingle All the Way (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark Christmas movie, a young entrepreneur is trying to win over investors for the dating app she developed. To help bring on investors for expansion, she promises to take part in using it in the weeks before Christmas to find love and track her progress. It stars Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty and Lindsay Wagner.
A Twist of Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new original movie, two single parents accidentally mix up their toys at a crowded department store during the Christmas frenzy. Although the two can’t stand each other, they decide to try to help each other salvage their holiday plans.
Christmas Wonderland (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - Another new original movie. In this one, Heidi returns home to watch her niece and nephew and comes face to face with her high school love. Heidi offers to help him with a dance, and the more time she spends decorating, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again.
Pit Bulls and Parolees (9 p.m., Animal Planet) - In the Season 9 finale, a woman calls Tina to surrender puppies she can no longer care for, and Tia is shocked by what she finds.
Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Claire Foy hosts and Anderson Paak performs.
