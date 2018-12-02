What to Watch on Sunday: Six new Christmas movies from Hallmark, Lifetime, ION and Freeform

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - There are a lot of new movies airing tonight, but this one sounds like it has tear-jerker potential. Just before the holidays, a woman is told she has only a few months to live without a new liver, and a kind stranger hears of her plight and finds he is a perfect match to donate half of his liver to her. The two meet and their friendship turns into a romance.
The Christmas Pact (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this original new movie, Ben and Sadie have made a pact since childhood to always keep the spirit of Christmas alive in their hearts.
A Majestic Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, Nell’s bracelet slips into a Salvation Army pot and when she tries to retrieve it, Connor accuses her of stealing. Later, Nell, an architect, learns he’s the client who wants to turn her hometown’s Majestic Theater into a multiplex. Though Nell and the town want to preserve The Majestic, she and Connor still develop an attraction.
Christmas Cupid’s Arrow (9 p.m., ION) - In this new ION movie, an English lit professor has a long history of picking the wrong men. After her younger sister announces she’s pregnant, the professor decides she’s going to make a real effort to find Mr. Right on a dating website.
Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve (9 p.m., Freeform) - The young toy company CEO is in the middle of a quarter-life crisis, until her old doll comes to life help her get back on track.
Holiday Gingerbread Showdown (9 p.m., Food) - Three bakers must create a gingerbread scene inspired by the classic holiday movie “Elf.”
A Star For Christmas (10 p.m., Lifetime) - Another new original film. In this one, a recent breakup throws a baker’s life into chaos. But things start looking up with a handsome but troubled actor comes into the store and the two fall in love.
