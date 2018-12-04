What to Watch on Tuesday: ‘SNL’ Christmas special and ESPN’s NC State-Valvano documentary

Saturday Night Live Christmas (9 p.m., NBC) - A two-hour special featuring some of the most memorable SNL Christmas sketches.
30 for 30: Survive and Advance (9 p.m., ESPN) - A repeat of the 2013 documentary about the N.C. State University basketball team, coached by Jim Valvano, which won the 1983 NCAA Championship in one of the biggest college basketball upsets ever.
The Rookie (10 p.m., ABC) - Fans of “Castle” will appreciate this: Sgt. Grey informs officer Nolan and officer Bishop that they are going to have a movie director as a ride-along.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments