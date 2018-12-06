What to Watch on Thursday: ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ plus new ‘Knightfall’ series on History

A Charlie Brown Christmas (8 p.m., ABC) - Linus helps Charlie Brown discover the true meaning of Christmas in this 1965 Charles M. Schulz “Peanuts” classic.
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition (9 p.m., ABC) - In the first episode of the season, contestants prepare cakes and sweet and savory pastries.
AmericanaFest (9 p.m., CMT) - From Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, 2018 AmericanaFest performances by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Brandi Carlisle, Margo Price, Lucas Nelson & the Promise of the Real, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Roseanne Cash, Tyler Childers and others.
Top Chef (9 p.m., Bravo) - Season 16, set in Kentucky, starts with 15 chefs cooking for a crowd of 200 at a Kentucky Derby party.
Knightfall (10 p.m., History) - A new scripted series about the Knights Templar, the legendary brotherhood of warrior monks. The series will tell their story from their battles in the Holy Land, to their complex relationship with the King of France, to the betrayal that would ultimately lead to their tragic dissolution. It stars several “Downton Abbey” alumni, including Tom Cullen, Jim Carter and Julian Ovenden.
