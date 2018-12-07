What to Watch on Friday: Jennifer Aniston stars in the Netflix orginal movie ‘Dumplin’’

Dumplin’ (Netflix) - An original movie about the plus-size teenage daughter of a former beauty queen (Jennifer Aniston), who signs up for her mom’s pageant as a protest that escalates when other contestants follow her footsteps. The act revolutionizes the pageant and their small Texas town. Note: Netflix also drops Season 3 of the Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott, Debra Winger and Elisha Cuthbert series “The Ranch.”
Into the Dark: Pooka! (Hulu) - This installment of Hulu’s monthly series is about a struggling actor who gets a seasonal job as a Christmas character to promote a hot toy called “Pooka.” At first it’s fun, but then he begins to develop two personalities as he wears the suit, and it slowly takes possession of him. Directed by Academy Award nominated filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo.
Christmas Lost and Found (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new original film, a New York City event planner goes to Chicago to spend Christmas with Grandma Frances after years of missing family gatherings. While there, she mistakenly throws out a box of precious family ornaments.
Hell’s Kitchen (9 p.m., Fox) - The final 10 chefs are surprised when Gordon Ramsay brings in his daughter to celebrate her Sweet 16.
Blue Bloods (10 p.m., CBS) - A video surfaces of officers taking part in a clear case of entrapment, and Frank searches for the leaker.
