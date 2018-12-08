What to Watch on Saturday: Rudolph, Frosty and lots of new Christmas movies

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (8 p.m., CBS) - The reindeer with the shiny nose guides Santa’s sleigh through a bad storm on Christmas Eve in this beloved 1964 classic. Narrated by Burl Ives.
Santa’s Boots (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new original movie, Holly returns home for Christmas and is put to work as Santa’s elf at her family’s store, where she meets Nick and falls in love. When Nick disappears days before Christmas, Holly looks for him but all she can find is his misplaced black boot.
Homegrown Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, former sweethearts are forced to work together to organize a high school dance and rediscover what made them fall in love years ago.
Memories of Christmas (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - Noelle inherits her mother’s house and finds that for the past two years, her aging mother had been hiring professionals to decorate it for Christmas. Noelle tells the decorator that the deal is off, but he won’t take “no” for an answer.
Rent-An-Elf (9 p.m., ION) - Ava owns Rent-an-Elf, a business in which she sets up Christmas for busy families. This year, she’s hired by newly-single Liam and falls for him and his adorable son Nathan. But just as Ava thinks she’s found her match, Liam’s ex-wife returns.
Frosty the Snowman (9 p.m., CBS) - The 1969 animated adaptation of Romeo Muller’s story of a snowman who comes to life, narrated by Jimmy Durante.
Frosty Returns (9:30 p.m., CBS) - John Goodman is the voice of Frosty in this sequel in which Frosty is threatened by a snow-removal spray. Narrated by Jonathan Winters.
Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Jason Momoa hosts and the music guests are Mumford & Sons.
