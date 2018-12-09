What to Watch on Sunday: Christmas movies, CNN Heroes and a serial killer’s ‘Deadly Legacy’

Cara faces a bittersweet Christmas since her mothers passing. Flying to Oklahoma, she meets country singer Heath, facing a tough holiday too since his fathers death. He doesnt acknowledge his fame, so Cara feels duped when two attractive women rush him. As weather keeps thwarting their way, Cara and Heath share their losses, and as they head toward their separate Christmases, they grow close. But when Cara sees a tabloid linking Heath with a model, and he unwittingly offends her dad by offering financial help, it looks like it might take a Christmas miracle for this couple to find harmony. Photo: Josh Henderson Credit: ©2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ryan Plummer Ryan Plummer Crown Media