What to Watch on Sunday: Christmas movies, CNN Heroes and a serial killer’s ‘Deadly Legacy’

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - In this new movie, two strangers — a businesswoman facing her first Christmas since her mom’s passing and a country music star who has recently lost his father — are both booked on a flight to Tulsa before the holidays, but the flight is canceled because of a snowstorm. They decide to try to get to Tulsa together, and grow close along the way.
Also on tonight . . .
Welcome to Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, a real estate developer finds romance with a charming sheriff in a small town during the holidays.
Christmas in Tennessee (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, a baker unites the people of her small mountain town to resist a real estate developer’s plan to build a ski resort.
CNN Heroes (8 p.m., CNN) - This annual program, hosted by Anderson Cooper, honors people for their extraordinary acts. Learn more about the 2018 CNN Heroes.
Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones (8 p.m., BET) - Oprah Winfrey celebrates the 85th birthday of Quincy Jones, Grammy Award-winning producer, composer and singer.
A Snow White Christmas (9 p.m., ION) - In this new movie, Blanca must spend Christmas with her dastardly stepmother, who is trying to cheat her out of her father’s inheritance. Jealous that a handsome designer has eyes for Blanca, the stepmother has Blanca hypnotized so that she’ll forget everything about her life. When Blanca wakes up in a quaint motor lodge out of town with severe amnesia, she receives the help of seven quirky friends, the Holly Jollies, to help her figure out her life.
Holiday Gingerbread Showdown (9 p.m., Food) - Three bakers race to create their take on a gingerbread North Pole.
Inside the Manson Cult: The Lost Tapes (9 p.m., National Geographic) - New and archival interviews with former Manson cult members and key people involved in the history of the Manson case, and with Bobby Beausoleil, who is serving a life sentence in prison for a murder he committed with the Manson family.
Deadly Legacy (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - A new limited series in which detectives use DNA technology to try to identify previously unidentified victims of serial killer John Wayne Gacy.
