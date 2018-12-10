What to Watch on Monday: A new Christmas movie, CMA Country Christmas and Pentatonix

No Sleep ‘Till Christmas (9 p.m., Freeform) - In this new movie, an engaged woman and a bartender — both insomniacs — meet near the holidays and discover they can only fall asleep when they are next to each other. It stars Dave Annable and his real-life wife Odette.
CMA Country Christmas (8 p.m., ABC) - Country music stars perform Christmas classics and festive collaborations. Reba McEntire hosts and performs.
Holiday Baking Championship (9 p.m., Food) - In the pre-heat, bakers have to combine common pantry ingredients like balsamic vinegar, potato chips, oatmeal, red wine and olive oil in a new version of a classic holiday dessert. Later, the bakers must use two key fruitcake components in a new dessert.
Mars (9 p.m., National Geographic) - Lukrum strikes a deal with Russia for exclusive mining rights, and the first-generation Martian baby arrives two months early.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Pentatonix: A Not So Silent Night (10 p.m., NBC) - A one-hour holiday special featuring a variety of heartwarming a cappella performances with celebrity guests.
Read Next
The 2018 Christmas TV guide, from Rudolph to the Grinch and all the Hallmark movies
Read Next
With our Hallmark Christmas movie drinking game, you’ll keep things merry – VERY merry
Who Do You Think You Are? (10 p.m., TLC) - Josh Duhamel travels to England to investigate the extraordinary life of his 12 times great-grandfather and uncovers an astonishing, dark twist of interrogation and torture that rocks his belief system to the core.
The Great Christmas Light Fight (10 p.m., ABC) - A new episode featuring over-the-top Christmas displays.
Christmas Cookie Challenge (10 p.m., Food) - The five cookie makers must imagine what Christmas Eve looks like for Mrs. Claus.
Comments