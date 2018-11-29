NC Symphony announces longtime director’s final season and new role

Grant Llewellyn, the longtime music director of the North Carolina Symphony, is stepping back. The 2019-20 season will be his last as the symphony’s fulltime music director, the Symphony announced Thursday.

Llewellyn, 57, will assume the title of music director laureate for four years beginning in the 2020-21 season. In that capacity, he’ll continue to perform at a number of North Carolina Symphony engagements every year through at least the 2023-24 season.

He plans to continue as music director of Orchestre Symphonique de Bretagne in France, where he has been music director since 2015, while also pursuing guest-conducting opportunities elsewhere.

“The North Carolina Symphony has played a central role in my career and in my entire family’s life over the past 15 years, and I am delighted to maintain a relationship with this wonderful orchestra,” Llewellyn said in a statement.

A committee of musicians, trustees and staff will lead the search for a replacement for the fulltime post.

Llewellyn, a native of Wales, came to the symphony in 2004, succeeding Gerhardt Zimmerman. He previously worked in Massachusetts at Tanglewood Music Center and the Handel and Haydn Society.

The symphony has recorded four albums under Llewellyn’s tenure, including one with saxophonist Branford Marsalis.

There will be celebratory concerts and events throughout Llewellyn’s final fulltime season, the symphony announced.