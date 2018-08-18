Fall arts guide: 6 classical music highlights for your calendar

N.C. Symphony with Joshua Bell
Sept. 20, Meymandi Concert Hall, Raleigh. ncsymphony.org.
One of the world’s best-known classical performers, Grammy-winning Joshua Bell returns to play the Brahms Violin Concerto under the baton of Grant Llewellyn, who also conducts favorites by Rimsky-Korsakov, Liszt and Berlioz.
Orchestre Revolutionnaire et Romantique
Oct. 10, Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill, UNC campus. carolinaperformingarts.org
Conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner leads the period performance ensemble he founded three decades ago in an all-Berlioz evening, including excerpts from the opera, “Les Troyens,” plus the symphony, “Harold in Italy.”
Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor, with Les Violons du Roy
Oct. 12, Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham at Duke University. dukeperformances.org
Costanzo, a Durham native, is now an international opera star. He will sing Handel arias and Philip Glass pieces with the 30-piece chamber orchestra.
NC Opera presents “Norma” (in concert)
Oct. 21, Meymandi Concert Hall, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. ncopera.org
Considered the pinnacle of bel canto singing, Bellini’s masterpiece gets first-class treatment with Met stars Leah Crocetto in title role and Elizabeth DeShong as her rival, Adalgisa.
NC Master Chorale “Gospel Mass”
Oct. 26, Hayes Barton Baptist Church, 1800 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. ncmasterchorale.org
Alfred E. Sturgis guides the 170-voice ensemble in Robert Ray’s popular “Gospel Mass,” along with Morten Lauridsen’s “Lux Aeterna” and a new work by Nashville-based composer, Daniel Elder.
Jack Quartet
Nov. 13, Durham Fruit and Produce Co., 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. dukeperformances.org
These forward-thinking musicians push boundaries by presenting new works in non-traditional settings. Here they play Georg Friedrich Haas’ Ninth Quartet (2017) in complete darkness, as specified by the composer.
