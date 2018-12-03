Walnut Creek’s Lawn Pass: How to get in to a lot of concerts — cheap

When it comes to the biggest high-end concert venues, “bargain-priced tickets” is a phrase that seldom applies. But here’s one time it does: the 2019 Lawn Pass, which will get you into every* 2019 show at Raleigh’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek for $310.50 ($299 base price plus service fee of $11.50).
It has an asterisk because there’s a fine-print exception that the pass is “not valid for special events, third party rentals or festivals.” This would not have applied to the special Farm Aid festival that Walnut Creek hosted in September 2014, for example.
But it will get you into the general-admission lawn area for all shows presented by Walnut Creek’s main in-house promoter, Live Nation. The pass includes free lawn-chair rental and “fast-lane entry” for each event.
They go on sale at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, and will be available through Dec. 18 or “while supplies last.”
Only three Walnut Creek shows have been announced so far — Zac Brown Band on April 13, Hootie & the Blowfish on May 31 and Train/Goo Goo Dolls on July 13 — so it’s something of a leap of faith.
But the venue had 33 events last year, a dozen of them country shows like Keith Urban and Chris Stapleton, plus hip-hop’s first Pulitzer Prize winner, Kendrick Lamar. So this is one way to get in to a bunch of concerts for a fraction of what they’d cost to buy individually.
For details, see lawnpass.livenation.com.
