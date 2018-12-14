What to Watch on Friday: John Grisham’s ‘Innocent Man’ becomes Netflix true-crime doc series

The Innocent Man (Netflix) - This six-part true-crime documentary series expands on John Grisham’s best-selling non-fiction book, “The Innocent Man: Murder and Injustice in a Small Town.” It focuses on two murders that shook the small town of Ada, Oklahoma, in the 1980s, and the controversial events that followed. It includes interviews with the victims’ friends and families, residents of the town, lawyers and journalists. Grisham also appears in the documentary.
Fuller House (Netflix) - The fourth season of the “Full House” spinoff series lands. Netflix also releases the third season of “Travelers” today.
I Love Lucy Christmas Special (8 p.m., CBS) – In this colorized special, which originally aired in 1956, Lucy, Ricky, Fred and Ethel reminisce as they trim the tree on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Around the Corner (8 p.m., Lifetime) -A venture capitalist from New York travels to a small town for Christmas. Upon arrival, she discovers that the town’s bookstore is in a dire state of disrepair and immediately takes it upon herself to revitalize the store.
Hollywood Christmas Parade (8 p.m., The CW) - This 87th annual event features inflatable character balloons, celebrities and musical performances. Look for Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams host, with Elizabeth Stanton and Garrett Clayton. Nancy O’Dell is the grand marshal.
Into the Okavango (9 p.m., Nat Geo Wild) - This National Geographic documentary looks at the Okavango River Basin, a vital water source for about 1 million people and home to the world’s largest population of African elephants, plus large numbers of lions, cheetahs and birds. But the once unspoiled oasis is now under siege due to human activity. The film follows modern-day explorers on a four-month, 1,500-mile expedition across three countries to save the river system that feeds the Okavango Delta.
