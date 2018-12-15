What to Watch on Saturday: More new Christmas movies, plus Matt Damon and Miley Cyrus on SNL

Entertaining Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, Candace Livingstone (Jodie Sweetin), daughter of famous lifestyle mogul Liz Livingstone and heir to the family empire, has never lived up to her mother’s perfectionist standards. When a young girl posts a video online begging Liz to help arrange a special Christmas party, a reluctant Candace is sent in her place. As she struggles to prove herself worthy of running her mom’s empire, Candace meets — and begins falling for — the young girl’s uncle (Brendan Fehr), a local news reporter who, unbeknownst to her, has been asked to write a less-than-flattering expose.
Christmas Pen Pals (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, a tech wiz heads back to her hometown for the holidays just after an unexpected breakup. She signs up for an anonymous holiday pen pal service and becomes enchanted by each beautifully written letter she receives.
Northern Lights of Christmas (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - In this new original movie, Zoey has been working hard to own her own plane, but everything changes when she inherits a reindeer farm. Now buried in taking care of the farm and all of the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey thinks life has delivered her a strange blow.
Country Christmas Album (9 p.m., ION) - Another new original movie. In this one, country music starlet Tess Stapleton is forced to record a Christmas album with ex-teen heartthrob Derek Copeland. They appear to be polar opposites, but as the album shapes up, they find themselves growing closer over their shared love of music.
The Alec Baldwin Show (10 p.m., ABC) - Baldwin interviews Kerry Washington and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Matt Damon hosts with musical guests Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson.
