Ariana Grande cancels her Raleigh concert due to her Coachella headlining appearance

Ariana Grande’s wildly successful year continues into 2019 with her Sweetener World Tour and a headlining spot at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this spring.

But Coachella’s gain is Raleigh’s loss. The PNC Arena announced Monday that the pop star is rescheduling several tour dates because of her Coachella appearance. That means two April concerts in Chicago — scheduled a few days before Coachella — have been moved to June 4 and 5.

And what’s June 4? Grande’s concert in Raleigh. (If it’s any consolation, her Omaha, Nebraska, concert also got canceled.)

Refunds will be available at points of purchase, according to a news release from PNC Arena.

You can still catch her in North Carolina on June 10 at the Spectrum Center.

In unrelated Monday concert news, The Avett Brothers have been announced as performers at MerleFest, the annual music festival that will be held at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro April 25-28. The Avett Brothers are set to perform the last day of the festival — on April 28.

The Avett Brothes are the North Carolina-based band who have scored Grammy nominations for their last album, “True Sadness,” and received newfound national attention following their documentary, “May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers.”

Other MerleFest performers announced in Monday’s news release include Molly Tuttle, who has won two Guitar Player of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association, and Sean McConnell, a singer-songwriter whose songs have been recorded by Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley.

Tuttle will perform Saturday afternoon (April 27) while McConnell performs Friday (April 26).

They’ll join previously announced headliners Wyonna & The Big Noise, Keb’ Mo’, The Earls of Leicester, Sam Bush, Tyler Childers, Brandi Carlile and Peter Rowan and the Free Mexican Air Force with Los Texmaniacs.

Early bird tickets are on sale now. Go to merlefest.org for details.