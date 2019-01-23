What’s going on this week? Here are 9 of our Best Bets.

There’s a lot going on this week. Here’s your cheat sheet of can’t miss events around town.
1. ‘Miss Saigon’
The traveling Broadway production makes its way to the Durham Performing Arts Center Jan. 22 through 27. The classic musical, one of the longest running shows on Broadway, was revived in 2017 and received two Tony Award nominations for Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actress. The production is a love story set in Saigon during the Vietnam War. Based on “Madame Butterfly,” the relationship between a U.S. Marine and a South Vietnamese bargirl faces numerous challenges. Show times and ticket prices vary. A limited number of $30 tickets will be available at 10 a.m. before each performance. These are for single tickets and aren’t adjacent to each other. 123 Vivian St., Durham. dpacnc.com.
2. Astronomy Days
Space is pretty marvelous. And you and the fam should mosey over to the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences to marvel at all its wonder for Astronomy Days, featuring fun for all ages via comet crafts, lectures, rocket launches and more. 11 W. Jones St., Raleigh. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, noon-5 p.m. Free admission. naturalsciences.org
3. Triangle Restaurant Week
Stretchy pants may be the star this weekend as you taste your way through Triangle Restaurant Week’s final days. With a host of can’t miss three-course prix fixe menus at area-best restaurants, you’re gonna need to belly up for this one. Ends Sunday. Lunch is $10 or $15. Dinners are $20, $25, $30 or $35. Drinks and gratuity aren’t included. Reservations are encouraged. All of the restaurants are listed on trirestaurantweek.com.
4. African-American Cultural Celebration
Kick off Black History Month at the the North Carolina Museum of History for the 18th annual African-American Cultural Celebration. Named a top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society, the event will see more than 75 musicians, storytellers, dancers, historians, chefs, authors, artists and much more come together to celebrate African-American culture. Saturdaya, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., free, tickets not required, but registration requested. ncmuseumofhistory.org
5. Winter Wonderland
SnOMG! If you missed the snow that hit other parts of the country this month, stroll over to Bond Park in Cary for “Winter Wonderland at Bond Park.” The fun-for-the-whole-family event promises plenty of winter memories via Bond’s big snow-covered hill on provided snow tubes. Friday, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., ages 5 and up, $19 per person (single rider session); $35 per pair for parent-child session. Register at townofcary.org (Search for Winter Wonderland).
6. Chinese New Year
Whether you botched your New Year’s Eve plans or had a blast, give yourself a mulligan and usher in the Chinese New Year at the Triangle’s 2019 Chinese New Year Festival at the NC State Fairgrounds. The fest promises a day of culture and celebration via dance, folklore, skits, performances, comedy, martial arts and more. $5 in advance, $8 at the door. Free for 6 and under, members of the Triangle Area Chinese American Society and adults 65 and older. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. nctacas.org
7. Fire & Ice Dinner
“Sun and rain… fire and ice, a little crazy but it’s nice.”— Garth Brooks’ dulcet lyrics could be the perfect sum of the Fire & Ice Dinner. Mura and local Bedlam Vodka merge to present a high-end banquet-style dining experience. Think live wild game and sashimi carving stations, local veggies, handcrafted cocktails with a live ice-carving bar, an izakaya-style bar menu and more — all rooted in Japanese tradition. Jan. 31, 6-9 p.m., $70 through Eventbrite. A portion of sales go to the Tammy Lynn Center for Developmental Disablities. bedlamvodka.com
8. Raleigh Roasts
But first, local coffee. Stop by City of Raleigh Museum’s Raleigh Roasts, a celebration of cafe culture in and around Raleigh with live music and local roasters, tea brewers and pastry makers like Yellow Dog Bread Co. and Larry’s Coffee. Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon, $5 to participate (includes free Sir Walter Raleigh coffee mug). cityofraleighmuseum.org
9. Toni Braxton
I’m going to guess a step in the right direction of unbreaking her heart would be if you bought tickets to the Durham Performing Arts Center, when Toni Braxton takes the stage for her As Long As I Live tour, with special guests SWV. Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m., tickets start at $55.50. dpacnc.com
