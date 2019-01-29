Band Together NC announces its headline act for Red Hat Amphitheater

St. Paul & the Broken Bones will headline the Band Together NC show this year, the organization announced Tuesday.

The eight-piece retro-soul band from Alabama will be the main attraction June 1 at Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheater. Toots and the Maytals also is on the bill, with one more support act to be announced later.

This year’s event will benefit the local hunger-relief organization Inter-Faith Food Shuttle. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 8, through E-tix.

In years past, Band Together acts have included Lyle Lovett, B-52s, Hall & Oates, Trampled By Turtles, Ben Folds, American Aquarium and Walk the Moon.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Band Together shows have raised $9 million since 2001, benefiting groups such as the Special Olympics, Tammy Lynn Center for Developmental Disabilities and Kidznotes.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, formed in 2012, have released several albums and EPs, including “Young Sick Camellia,” in September.

The band Metallica also raised $10,000 for Inter-Faith Food Shuttle at its concert Monday night at Raleigh’s PNC Arena.