Ready for the big game? Here’s where to watch the Super Bowl.

The gridiron game of the year is about to kick off Sunday, Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m.

Here’s a roundup of local Super Bowl watch parties if you feel like heading out for the big game.

Patriots fans can post up at the local Pats Bar and watch with a full house of New England fans for a night of food, fandom and fun (and maybe a win). 3801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. 6:30 p.m. kickoff. Free. brickhouse-nc.com

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Sign up to bring fare to share and wear your fave team gear to join Blondes vs. Brunettes Raleigh at Cornerstone Tavern for the “ultimate Super Bowl ‘house’ party.” 603 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 6-10 p.m. Free. cornerstoneraleigh.com

Head over to Alchemy to view the game on the massive LED screen while noshing on free food (for real!), cold drinks (not free) and five additional TVs. 606 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. alchemyraleigh.com

Project your game-day experience at Dram & Draught’s game viewing via projector, plus free pizza at halftime. 623 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. 6-11:59 p.m. Free. dramanddraught.com

Gridiron goodness is on the menu at Growler USA on 15 65-inch 4K TVs, with 100 beers on tap and fab pub fare to boot. 314 S. Blount St., Raleigh. 6-11 p.m. Free, reservations and RSVPs encouraged (gm.raleigh@growlerusa.com). growlerusa.com

Elevate your experience by peeping the game from 10th & Terrace’s rooftop perch, and enjoy $4 draft beers and team-themed game-day goodies. 616 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh. 3-11:30 p.m. Free. 10thandterrace.com

Turn your Super Bowl experience into a social at Proof in Five Points. Tickets include unlimited wings (three flavors), drink specials ($3 Coronas, domestics and mystery beers; $5 vodka special), plus tunes powered by DJ RNB—all while watching the big game on multiple big projection screens. 1620 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 5-11 p.m. Tickets $10-$15. prooffivepoints.com

Post up for the big game, plus food, music, house games and prizes, presented by Love It or Like It at Arcade of Thrones. 399 Hubert St., Raleigh. 6-11 p.m. Early bird ticket, $5; general admission $10. arcadeofthrones.com

Rally around your team (or fave commercial) at RallyPoint Sport Grill in Cary. Post up for specials, $2,000+ in cash and prizes, food, beer and more. 1837 N. Harrison Ave., Cary. 5-11:59 p.m. Free. rallypointsportgrill.com

Krafty’s Burgers and Brews in Garner has you covered for game day with drink specials ($5 bloody marys/mimosas; $2.50 Bud Light; $4 Kraft of the Week), featured burgers, wings and more. 1177 Timber Drive East, Garner. 5-11:59 p.m. Free. kraftysburgersandbrews.com

In Garner, head over to Moonrunners Saloon for drink specials, giveaways galore and a wing special (50 wings for $50 or 100 wings for $100; in house or takeout). 1506 US Highway 70 West, Garner. 5-11 p.m. Free. moonrunnerssaloon.com

12. Super Bowl Watch Party at Town Hall Burger & Beer

In the Bull City, prepare for an epic game-day experience hosted and catered by Town Hall Burger &. Beer. Watch the game on any of eight big-screen TVs, and enjoy door prizes, a silent auction (proceeds donated to The HEARTest Yard) and more. 7830 N.C. 751, Suite 100, Durham. 5:30-11:30 p.m. Tickets $35 per person. townhallburgerandbeer.com

13. Super Bowl at Hi-Wire Brewing

Good times abound at Golden Belt’s Hi-Wire Brewing. View the game on the big screen from comfy sectional couches while enjoying $4 flagship full pours, plus a NERF football throwing contest with prizes, a betting square game ($10 buy-in), and Get Buffaloed food truck wings and eats. 800 Taylor St., Suite 9-150, Durham. 6:30-10 p.m. Free. hiwirebrewing.com